Inspirata Introduces “Innovations Taking Shape” at the Annual Meeting for the Association of Pathology Chairs

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology insight solutions provider Inspirata today revealed their strategy to amplify the role of pathology by bringing pathology leaders together with health system, technology, research, and oncology leaders. This announcement coincides with Inspirata’s scheduled participation at the Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) Annual Meeting, Boston, MA from July 20-23rd, 2019 and precedes the Inspirata Annual Executive Exchange on August 1st and 2nd in Orlando, FL.



The two back-to-back conferences will focus on Innovation through Collective Excellence married with Practical Advances in Cancer Care and Research. “It is critical for healthcare providers to fuse the multiple disciplines required to build relevant value and insight pipelines,” explains Inspirata EVP & Founder, Dr. Mark Lloyd. “And it is ultimately this kind of pragmatic approach which will drive successful research and see us begin to solve real clinical challenges.” Dr. Lloyd will speak on both Monday and Tuesday about using next-generation pathology tools to create a series of pathology insights which increase the value of oncology data to the rest of the institution.



The exchange format for both events is intended to foster a collaborative and collective approach to amplify the voice of pathology in healthcare. “The event is an opportunity for leaders in healthcare to come together, share ideas, and set priorities for accelerating change and optimizing the impact of information in oncology,” says Joe Ferrara, CEO of Boston Healthcare. “Driving actionable insights from the rapidly growing and increasingly complex data available in oncology care will be essential to improve patient outcomes.”



Inspirata will also be using the APC Annual Meeting 2019 to spotlight the very latest release of Dynamyx™, their flagship tissue diagnostics solution. “Deriving new insights by leveraging an open digital pathology workflow is the most expedient way to implement a future-proofed strategy for pathology innovation that benefits the whole organization,” says Inspirata Digital Pathology GM Andrew Chomos. “Existing hardware investments can continue to be utilized, while a freedom is afforded to choose the exact blend of new technologies based on their individual laboratory requirements. Likewise, fresh insight channels are made available which quickly become invaluable to oncologists, surgeons and executive leadership.” The pressures continue to mount on pathology departments to increase throughput and decrease turnaround times. Inspirata’s advanced workflow-centric tools and ‘open’ architecture facilitate sharing and focus on the integration of actionable information to strengthen the position of pathology within your organization.



Interested event attendees can visit Inspirata’s booth S3 at the APC Annual Meeting to participate in interactive demonstrations of the company’s Dynamyx™ digital pathology workflow software, and to discuss how institutes can create diagnostic pipelines of data to propel practical advancements in cancer care.



For those interested in attending the Inspirata Annual Executive Exchange on August 1st and 2nd in Orlando, FL, details and registration information is available at https://go.inspirata.com/exec-exchange-2019-rsvp.



About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.



Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Mark Lloyd Inspirata, Inc. +1 813-570-8910 mlloyd@inspirata.com



