U.S. Physical Therapy Clinics Industry Analysis, 2002-2018 & 2019-2023

This analysis U.S. Physical Therapy Clinics: An Industry Analysis examines the $34.5 billion outpatient physical and occupational centers sector - a steady growth industry. Speech therapy and audiologists are also included. The physical therapy business is highly fragmented, with the 50 largest competitors comprising less than 25% of the market, which makes it ripe for consolidation.

While there are a few national companies, the industry consists predominantly of small to medium regional providers with annual revenue of slightly over $1 million.

This industry is experiencing heightened M&A activity from both strategic suitors and private equity investors.

Physical therapists work in hospitals, private practices, outpatient clinics, people's homes, schools, sports and fitness facilities, work settings, and nursing homes.

This new study examines the nature of the industry, national receipts/growth from 2007 to 2023 forecast, customer and therapist demographics, key industry trends, industry structure and operating ratios (national and state Census data for establishments and firms), industry regulation, top companies market share, consolidation and roll-up potential, insurance/ Medicare reimbursement trends, and more.

The report includes 9 Competitor Profiles for:

ATI Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy

CORA Health Services

PT Solutions

Pivot Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy

Select Medical / Physiotherapy Associates

Upstream Rehabilitation/ Drayer Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy

Key Topics Covered:



Report Scope and Methodology

Sources and methodology used for the report, report scope

Nature & Structure of the Industry

Definition and number of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and audiologists and what they do, who they work for and where.

Demographic profile of physical therapists.

Major industry trends and issues: diversification, technology changes, consolidation and the potential for roll-ups, increased patient engagement tools, merit-based incentives

Industry structure: key metrics: no. of facilities, receipts, annual payroll, no. of employees, avg. receipts per facility - 2002, 2007, 2012

Main operating models used by physical therapy centers

Factors affecting demand for physical therapy (aging population, obesity, economic rationale)

Operations: sources of revenue, typical patient volumes, revenues per patient visit, physical therapist salaries, facility profit margins (data for U.S. Physical Therapy for 2007-2018), Sample Profit & Loss Statement for an Average Physical Therapy Center: 2018

Reimbursement situation discussion, requirements under Medicare

Tables:

Physical Therapy Industry Snapshot: 2012, 2007, 2002

U.S. Physical Therapy company Gross Profit margins: 2007-2018

Number of Medicare Non-institutional Providers: 2013-2017

Market Size, Growth, Forecasts

Estimates of industry size and growth published by other research firms (IBIS World, Harris Williams Co. Health Value Group)

Size / Receipts of Physical Therapy Services from 2007-2016, official government Census 5-year survey data and annual County Business Patterns data

Market data estimates & forecasts of receipts for 2017-2019, 2023 F

Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale

Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth: reimbursement, demand, aging of population, obesity, supply of therapists, etc.

Customer Demographics

Discussion and statistics related to population aging trends

Discussion and statistics related to sports injuries

Discussion and statistics related to back pain

Discussion and statistics related to joint replacement surgery trends

Discussion and statistics related to obesity trends

Industry Economic Operating Ratios



Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry, what it includes:

Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, Avg. receipts per estab.)

Annual % change in receipts: 2007-2016

Industry ratios (no. of firms, establishments, receipts, payroll as % receipts for 2012) by:

Legal form of organization -corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships: no. of employees).

Single vs. multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above)

Concentration Ratios: ratios for top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms

Receipts size of establishments (under $10,000 to $10+ mill.)

Receipts size of firms (under $100,000 to $100+ mill.) No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state: 2012 No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state - 2016 (County Business Patterns, Market data estimates) Receipts by type of patient care (condition treated): 2012



Competitor Profiles

(Description and history of company, no. of labs operated, address, specialties, acquisitions, services, financial data when available)

Reference Directory

List of physical therapy national/regional trade associations, journals, consulting firms, reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phones, description of activities.

