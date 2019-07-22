Averda signs three-year contract with prestigious Pearl-Qatar development

Averda (www.Averda.com), the leading international environmental services provider, has been awarded a three-year waste management contract to service Qatar’s flagship waterfront development, The Pearl-Qatar.

Averda will mobilise comprehensive waste and environmental management services immediately, working closely with The Pearl-Qatar’s developer, the United Development Company.

The scope of service consists of general, bulky and recyclable waste collections from all of the commercial and residential towers on the island, which spans almost four square kilometres of beach resorts, restaurants, showrooms, meeting halls and entertainment facilities.

As part of its commitment to the development, its residents and the surrounding natural world, Averda will also use a tailor-made underground airflow pipe network called an ‘Envac System’. It consists of multiple inlets located around the island, replacing more conventional waste collection methods. The system allows for a simplified waste collection process that reduces energy use and carbon emissions.

Commenting on the award of the contract, Niamh Bray, Averda’s Country Manager for Qatar said:

“The technologies used at The Pearl-Qatar will help deliver incredible value both in terms of efficiencies for our customer and cutting-edge collection capabilities that benefit all stakeholders – including communities and the island’s surroundings.”

Working closely with The United Development Company, Averda will also drive forward an exciting programme of community events and awareness initiatives that focus on environmental and human development.

Naimh Bray added:

“Wherever we operate, we work hard to engage communities in the spirit of environmental responsibility, and I am delighted that in Qatar we now have the opportunity to make a lasting difference to how communities think and feel about their environment. The fact that we can do so whilst also achieving cuts in carbon emissions of up to 90% indicates that we can look forward to a very clean and healthy future at The Pearl-Qatar.”

About Averda: With origins as a high-tech engineering company, Averda (www.Averda.com) has grown to become a highly innovative provider of waste collection, treatment, disposal and recycling services. Since inception, it has served 34 cities across developing and emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa.

The company has forged a reputation as a technologically advanced, ISO certified and socially responsible provider that delivers efficient, safe and environmentally responsible value for municipalities, industries, households and business owners.

Averda places great importance on acting as a responsible corporate company and in 2018 won the Future Workplace Awards ‘Best Employee Engagement’ award in Morocco. It also invests in education initiatives with a focus on equipping children with the skillset and knowledge that they need to protect the environment for generations to come.

Through its technically advanced solutions, creativity and ethically robust attitude, Averda aspires to be the largest, most innovative and most adventurous waste management company in the developing world.



