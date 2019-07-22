Global & China Automotive Radiator Industry Study (2019-2025): Chinese Radiator Market Will Be Worth RMB3.85 Billion and 30.21 Million Units Will Be Demanded in 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Radiator Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As an essential part of an automobile, the radiator's demand hinges on growth of the automotive sector. In 2018, output and sales of automobiles in China declined by 4.2% and 2.8% from a year earlier to 27.809 million units and 28.081 million units, respectively, causing a year-on-year decrease of 4.2% in the demand for radiators to hit 27.809 million units with the market size of roughly RMB4,026 million, all of which arose from preferential purchase tax policy cancellation, macro-economy slowdown, China-US trade war and weaker consumer confidence, according to the data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

It is expected that the sales drop of automobiles will be accompanied by less demand for radiators in China whilst the radiator prices are declining. Chinese radiator market will be worth RMB3,857 million and 30.21 million units will be demanded in 2025.



Automotive radiators are used in compact vehicles (including passenger cars and small/mini commercial vehicles), medium and large commercial vehicles and new energy vehicles. Market size of the three types of radiators reached RMB2,966 million, RMB753 million and RMB308 million in 2018, respectively, and are projected to be RMB2,510 million, RMB615 million and RM1,014 million in 2025, among which only those for new energy vehicles will rise.



The boom of new energy vehicles gives a boost to the radiator segment where the CAGR will range at 18.6% from 2018 to 2025. New energy vehicle radiator system is a new component designed to cool motor instead of engine that is the case in conventional fuel vehicle. Traditional thermal management system suppliers still remain superior in some technology areas, but some late entrants stand a chance of making breakthroughs in product, technology and brand.



In China, joint venture OEMs and local Chinese automakers have established own parts supply systems, or set up radiator branches or subsidiaries as their fixed suppliers. In contrast, only by superiorities in technology, quality and cost can external professional radiator vendors become the qualified suppliers. World-renowned automotive radiator companies have built factories independently or together with others in China. Examples include Behr, T.RAD, Denso, Modine, Valeo and Hanon.



There are approximately 30 foreign-funded companies (including Sino-foreign joint ventures, cooperative businesses, and wholly foreign-owned enterprises) established in China, and they command much of the passenger car market because of fixed supply relationships with automakers; Chinese brands such as Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd., Weifang Hengan Radiator Group Co., Ltd., Ningbo Lurun Cooler Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Nanning Baling Technology Co., Ltd. are edging their way into OEM market with constant efforts, especially supply systems of homegrown automakers in the commercial vehicle field in which they have won a place.



The following are highlighted in this report:

Automotive radiator (definition, classification, technical features, development trends, etc.);

Global and China's automobile production and sales as well as the output and sales volume of segmented products;

Global and China automotive radiator market (environment, size, competitive landscape);

Automotive radiator market segments in China;

Technical features, market size and so forth of new energy vehicle radiators in China;

7 global automotive radiator manufacturers (operation, technical characteristics of their radiators, supply, development in China, among others);

9 Chinese automotive radiator producers (operation, characteristics of their radiators, R&D, development strategy, etc.)

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification



2 Global and China Automobile Market

2.1 Global Automotive Market

2.2 China's Automotive Market

2.2.1 Market Overview

2.2.2 Recent Developments



3 Global and China Automotive Radiator Markets

3.1 Global Market

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Market Pattern

3.2 Chinese Market

3.2.1 Industrial Policy

3.2.2 Market Size

3.2.3 Competitive Landscape



4 Automotive Radiator Market Segments in China

4.1 Radiators for Passenger Cars

4.2 Radiators for Commercial Vehicle



5 New Energy Vehicle Cooling System

5.1 NEV Thermal Management System

5.2 Key Cooling Technologies for NEV

5.3 Market Size



6 World-renowned Manufacturers of Automotive Radiator

6.1 Calsonic Kansei

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Automotive Radiator Business

6.1.4 Global Presence

6.1.5 Development in China

6.1.6 Development Planning

6.2 Mahle

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Operation

6.2.3 Revenue Structure

6.2.4 R&D

6.2.5 Automotive Radiator Business

6.2.6 Development in China

6.3 Denso

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Operation

6.3.3 Revenue Structure

6.3.4 R&D and Acquisitions

6.3.5 Automotive Radiator Business

6.3.6 Development in China

6.4 T.RAD

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Operation

6.4.3 Revenue Structure

6.4.4 Automotive Radiators

6.4.5 Development in China

6.5 Hanon Systems

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Revenue

6.5.3 Revenue Analysis

6.5.4 Automotive Radiator Business

6.5.5 Development in China

6.6 Valeo SA

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Operation

6.6.3 Revenue Structure

6.6.4 Automotive Radiators

6.6.5 Business in China

6.7 Modine

6.7.1 Profile

6.7.2 Operation

6.7.3 Revenue Structure

6.7.4 Radiators

6.7.5 Business in China



7 Leading Chinese Turbocharger Manufacturers

7.1 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co, Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Revenue Structure

7.1.4 Gross Margin

7.1.5 Radiators and Supply

7.1.6 Development Strategy

7.1.7 Latest Developments

7.2 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co, Ltd. (HT-SAAE)

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 Revenue Structure

7.2.4 SDAAC Automotive Air-Conditioning Systems Co, Ltd. Shanghai

7.2.5 erae Automotive

7.3 Weifang Hengan Radiator Group Co, Ltd.

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Major Products

7.3.3 Marketing Network

7.4 Nanning Baling Technology Co, Ltd.

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 Revenue Structure

7.4.4 R & D and Investment

7.4.5 Radiator Business

7.5 Shandong Tongchuang Auto Cooling System Co, Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 Revenue Structure

7.5.4 Major Products and Supply

7.6 South Air International

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Major Products

7.6.3 Marketing Network

7.7 Ningbo Lurun Cooler Manufacturing Co, Ltd.

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Major Products

7.7.3 Latest Developments

7.8 Nantong Jianghua Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Major Products

7.9 Guangdong Faret Auto Radiator Co, Ltd.

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Major Products

