New Report Shows Where Exonerations Happen in the US (State-by-State)

The report collected 30 years of data from the National Registry of Exonerations and the US Census to show a state-by-state breakdown of exonerations and take a closer look at wrongful conviction statistics in the United States.

Among other findings, the report reveals that while some of the most populated states (like California, Texas and New York) predictably have some of the highest exoneration rates, this correlation between state population size and the number of exonerations isn't necessarily direct. For instance, Illinois, which ranks 6th in population, comes in 2nd in number of exonerations. Likewise, even though California is the most populous state, it ranks 4th in number of exonerations — falling behind Texas, Illinois and New York.

The top 5 states with the highest number of total exonerations in the last 30 years are:

Texas

Illinois

New York

California

Michigan

On the flip side, the states with the lowest number of total exonerations in the last 30 years are:

New Hampshire

Vermont

Delaware

Hawaii

Maine

Overall, a total of 2,468 people were exonerated between 1989 and 2019. The most common reasons included DNA testing, higher societal awareness and more prosecutorial accountability.

“Challenging faulty evidence and poor witnesses is often a key when pursuing exoneration,” said Houston criminal defense attorney Neal Davis. “I've had to do this many times to fight the conviction of a client who later was granted a new trial.”

View the full report here: https://www.nealdavislaw.com/criminal-defense-guides/exonerations-by-state-2019.html .

