Global Ceiling Tiles Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections through 2023
This report reviews ceiling tile technology categories and provides relevant information on markets and production, technological descriptions and issues, applications, and potential market factors. It also provides an overview of relevant incentives and regulations in major global markets.
This report will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of ceiling tiles, entrepreneurs and companies interested in entering or expanding into the ceiling tile sector. It will also be of interest to corporate planners and strategists, building management industry R&D strategists, ceiling tile and building product and technology developers and engineers, companies seeking to commercialize new ceiling tiles and associated products, ceiling tile industry groups, other public- and private-sector interest groups, and market analysts.
Ceiling tile technology advances can be characterized by incremental change, rather than industry-shaping leaps. Accordingly, emerging ceiling tile technologies that may become commercially viable within the next five years are summarized but are not included in the market assessment of this report. To present growth forecasts for the five-year forecast period, the research analyzed major viable ceiling tile materials and applications, determined current market status, and examined impacts on future markets. This research also assessed and discussed technological issues, including the latest trends, as well as current and likely industry trends and updates. Sales of both new and replacement/ retrofit ceiling tile systems are considered.
This report analyzes the ceiling tile industry on a global basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of technologies and products. It also examines key market drivers and headwinds and their roles in driving or restricting the global ceiling tile market.
The Report Includes:
- 66 data tables and 43 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for ceiling tiles
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Coverage of history and evolution of ceiling tiles, their characteristics and types
- Discussion of both residential and commercial applications of ceiling tiles
- Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Armstrong World Industries, Keel Manufacturing, Maxxon Corp., Liberty Industries, Poly Molding LLC and ReWall Company
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report and Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Ceiling Tiles: A Brief History
- Ceiling Tile Materials
- Gypsum
- Mineral Wool or Mineral Fiber
- Fiberglass
- Plastic
- Foam and Acoustic Panels
- Metal
- Wood
- Custom Concept and Specialty Ceiling Tiles
- Benefits Provided by Ceiling Tiles
- Aesthetics
- Acoustics
- Fire Prevention
- Thermal Insulation
- Building Categories
- Residential
- Commercial Buildings
- Commercial Office Buildings
- Commercial Retail Buildings
- Commercial Education Buildings
- Commercial Healthcare Buildings
- Commercial Hotel and Restaurant Buildings
- Commercial Institutional and Assembly Buildings
- Commercial Warehouse Buildings
- New Construction or Retrofit Projects
- Market Breakdown Categories Considered in this Study
- Technology Developments and Emerging Technologies
- Advanced and Eco-friendly Materials
- LEED Integration
- New Form Factors
- Tech Integration
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Ceiling Tiles
Chapter 5 Ceiling Tile Market by Material
- Global Market for Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles
- Summary of the Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tile Market
- Global Market for Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
- Global Market for Fiberglass Ceiling Tiles
- Summary of the Global Fiberglass Ceiling Tile Market
- Global Market for Plastic Ceiling Tiles
- Global Market for Foam Ceiling Tiles
- Global Market for Metal Ceiling Tiles
- Global Market for Wood Ceiling Tiles
- Global Market for Custom and Specialty Ceiling Tiles
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Residential Building Applications
- Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Office Buildings
- Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Retail Buildings
- Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Educational Buildings
- Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Healthcare Buildings
- Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Hotels and Restaurants
- Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial, Institutional and Assembly Buildings
Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments
- Number of Patents Granted Annually
- Country of Patent Origin
- Key Players
- Materials
- Patent Code Map
- Technology Map
- Patent Details
Chapter 8 Analysis of Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Ceiling Tile Supply Chains
- Industry Organizations
- Key Trends Influencing Markets
- Commercial Building Markets
- Green Buildings
- Education and University Commercial Building Trends
- Housing Market Trends
- Aesthetic Trends: Wood and Metal
- Retrofit Market and Mature Economies
- Manufacturing Growth and Population Densification as a Market Driver in Developing Nations
- A Note on Sociopolitical Volatility and Trade
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Acccurate Perforating
- Acoustical Surfaces Inc.
- Acoustigreen (Anderson Specialty Industries)
- Andhra Polymers
- Arcoplast
- Art USA
- Armstrong World Industries
- Blue Ridge Fiberboard
- British Plaster Board Plc (Compagnie De Saint Gobain, S. A.)
- Byucksan Corp.
- Ceilume
- Certainteed (Saint Gobain)
- Chicago Metallic Corp. (Rockfon)
- Corruven Inc.
- Decoustics
- Dicalite Management Group
- Eckal Noise Control Technologies
- Entol
- Extrutech Plastics Inc.
- Foam N More
- Foam Factory
- Foshan Ron Building Material Trading Co. Ltd.
- Hil Limited (C K Birla Group)
- Hunter Douglas
- Knauf
- Odenwald Faserplattenwerk Gmbh
- Owens Corning
- Rockfon (Rockwool Group)
- Saint Gobain
- Sas International Ltd.
- Shelter Enterprises Inc.
- Shandong Huamei Building Materials Co. Ltd.
- Somerset Plastics
- Sound Seal
- System' Building Products
- Techno Ceiling Products
- Tin Ceiling Express
- Titan International Industrial Inc. Ltd.
- United States Gypsum Corp. (USG)
