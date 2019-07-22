Global Ceiling Tiles Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections through 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Ceiling Tiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report reviews ceiling tile technology categories and provides relevant information on markets and production, technological descriptions and issues, applications, and potential market factors. It also provides an overview of relevant incentives and regulations in major global markets.



This report will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of ceiling tiles, entrepreneurs and companies interested in entering or expanding into the ceiling tile sector. It will also be of interest to corporate planners and strategists, building management industry R&D strategists, ceiling tile and building product and technology developers and engineers, companies seeking to commercialize new ceiling tiles and associated products, ceiling tile industry groups, other public- and private-sector interest groups, and market analysts.



Ceiling tile technology advances can be characterized by incremental change, rather than industry-shaping leaps. Accordingly, emerging ceiling tile technologies that may become commercially viable within the next five years are summarized but are not included in the market assessment of this report. To present growth forecasts for the five-year forecast period, the research analyzed major viable ceiling tile materials and applications, determined current market status, and examined impacts on future markets. This research also assessed and discussed technological issues, including the latest trends, as well as current and likely industry trends and updates. Sales of both new and replacement/ retrofit ceiling tile systems are considered.



This report analyzes the ceiling tile industry on a global basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of technologies and products. It also examines key market drivers and headwinds and their roles in driving or restricting the global ceiling tile market.



The Report Includes:

66 data tables and 43 additional tables

An overview of the global market for ceiling tiles

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Coverage of history and evolution of ceiling tiles, their characteristics and types

Discussion of both residential and commercial applications of ceiling tiles

Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Armstrong World Industries, Keel Manufacturing, Maxxon Corp., Liberty Industries, Poly Molding LLC and ReWall Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report and Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Ceiling Tiles: A Brief History

Ceiling Tile Materials

Gypsum

Mineral Wool or Mineral Fiber

Fiberglass

Plastic

Foam and Acoustic Panels

Metal

Wood

Custom Concept and Specialty Ceiling Tiles

Benefits Provided by Ceiling Tiles

Aesthetics

Acoustics

Fire Prevention

Thermal Insulation

Building Categories

Residential

Commercial Buildings

Commercial Office Buildings

Commercial Retail Buildings

Commercial Education Buildings

Commercial Healthcare Buildings

Commercial Hotel and Restaurant Buildings

Commercial Institutional and Assembly Buildings

Commercial Warehouse Buildings

New Construction or Retrofit Projects

Market Breakdown Categories Considered in this Study

Technology Developments and Emerging Technologies

Advanced and Eco-friendly Materials

LEED Integration

New Form Factors

Tech Integration

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Ceiling Tiles

Chapter 5 Ceiling Tile Market by Material

Global Market for Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles

Summary of the Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tile Market

Global Market for Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

Global Market for Fiberglass Ceiling Tiles

Summary of the Global Fiberglass Ceiling Tile Market

Global Market for Plastic Ceiling Tiles

Global Market for Foam Ceiling Tiles

Global Market for Metal Ceiling Tiles

Global Market for Wood Ceiling Tiles

Global Market for Custom and Specialty Ceiling Tiles

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Residential Building Applications

Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Office Buildings

Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Retail Buildings

Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Educational Buildings

Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Healthcare Buildings

Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial Hotels and Restaurants

Global Market for Ceiling Tiles: Commercial, Institutional and Assembly Buildings

Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments

Number of Patents Granted Annually

Country of Patent Origin

Key Players

Materials

Patent Code Map

Technology Map

Patent Details

Chapter 8 Analysis of Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Ceiling Tile Supply Chains

Industry Organizations

Key Trends Influencing Markets

Commercial Building Markets

Green Buildings

Education and University Commercial Building Trends

Housing Market Trends

Aesthetic Trends: Wood and Metal

Retrofit Market and Mature Economies

Manufacturing Growth and Population Densification as a Market Driver in Developing Nations

A Note on Sociopolitical Volatility and Trade

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Acccurate Perforating

Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

Acoustigreen (Anderson Specialty Industries)

Andhra Polymers

Arcoplast

Art USA

Armstrong World Industries

Blue Ridge Fiberboard

British Plaster Board Plc (Compagnie De Saint Gobain, S. A.)

Byucksan Corp.

Ceilume

Certainteed (Saint Gobain)

Chicago Metallic Corp. (Rockfon)

Corruven Inc.

Decoustics

Dicalite Management Group

Eckal Noise Control Technologies

Entol

Extrutech Plastics Inc.

Foam N More

Foam Factory

Foshan Ron Building Material Trading Co. Ltd.

Hil Limited (C K Birla Group)

Hunter Douglas

Knauf

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk Gmbh

Owens Corning

Rockfon (Rockwool Group)

Saint Gobain

Sas International Ltd.

Shelter Enterprises Inc.

Shandong Huamei Building Materials Co. Ltd.

Somerset Plastics

Sound Seal

System' Building Products

Techno Ceiling Products

Tin Ceiling Express

Titan International Industrial Inc. Ltd.

United States Gypsum Corp. (USG)

