Instagram for Hotels: Business Guide Featuring Bellagio Las Vegas, Emma Hotel, Hotel San Jose, The LINE Hotel, The Standard Hotel

This boutique report is:

A map that can lead to opportunities of differentiation for your business Instagram account

A guide that can optimise your Content Campaigns

A tool that describes why some hotels outperform others on Instagram.

The validated Content Mining methodology combines data-science image recognition and behavioural patterns to get insights that no social media dashboard could ever give. Every page is visually designed with you in mind to surpass dull and unintelligible reports.



This report is the result of a joint effort of Strategy Design and Audiovisual experts that have been working several years together creating digital marketing campaigns for international brands, a dedicated team with a deep understanding of Data Modeling and Social Media.



The core research focuses on the Instagram strategies to drive sales and branding deployed by prominent hotels in 30 cities in the USA. A broader scope of the digital journey of these visitors is also covered, from the moment they discover a hotel, to the influence of third-party opinions, and ultimately book their stay.

How is it Made?

Thousands of Instagram pictures published by hotels analyzed with Image Data Science. Build your Content Strategy based on the most extensive and powerful research on Instagram of the U.S. Hotel Sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition/Description



2. Content Mining - Research methodology



3. Content trends in the USA



4. Research Highlights

4.1. What makes a content boost engagement

4.2. What makes a content spark conversations

4.3. What makes a content gather more reservations without OTA's

4.4. What contents strengthen hotel brand value

4.5. What maximises ROI on Instagram contests

4.6. The influence of the Unique Value Proposition of a hotel in its user engagement

4.7. What optimises ROI working with influencers

4.8. How to deal with the 2018 Instagram

