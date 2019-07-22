The State of African 4G, 2018 Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of African 4G: 4G Progress, Spectrum Value and the Precarious Case for African Data Monetization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most extensive analysis available on the current state of African 4G markets. It provides insights on the nature, pace and size of 4G deployments, the nature, and value of 4G spectrum used, critical obstacles to African 4G monetization and more.



On the surface, 4G service rollout in African markets appears to be going well. Around 115 LTE networks are commercial, or expected to launch in the continent before the end of 2018. On average, since 2015, around 20 new 4G networks launch in Africa every year.



The African 4G subscriber base has been doubling every year (though from a small base) and operators are reporting double-digit traffic growth numbers. The reality, however, is more nuanced. Despite the positive growth, the African market is falling behind on 4G. Spectrum allocation has been a challenge, and 4G business models remain in flux.



The report also explores critical 4G questions, such as the future of Rwanda's 4G wholesale model, the impact of upcoming 5G on 4G, the impact of 4G on operator EBITDA and cash flows and more.



A reference report for all stakeholders and investors in African mobile broadband markets.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - THE DIFFICULT CASE FOR AFRICAN 4G



PART I BREAKING DOWN THE AFRICAN 4G MARKET: STATE OF ROLLOUT, SPECTRUM VALUE, AND ADOPTION



STATE OF ROLLOUT: 100+, UNEVENLY DISTRIBUTED 4G NETWORKS

Africa 4G - More than 100 4G networks are now operational

Africa 4G - Not evenly distributed

Africa 4G network deployment - Increasingly a large MNO game

Africa 4G network deployment - Striking Regional Differences

Africa 4G network coverage - a slow and steady expansion

Africa 4G network deployment - Major pan-African groups are catching up

AN ANALYSIS OF AFRICAN 4G SPECTRUM ALLOCATION

Africa 4G spectrum allocation progress: mostly complete, with lots of work in progress

Africa 4G spectrum allocation progress: roadblocks abound

Africa 4G spectrum allocation progress: a digital switchover failure

Spectrum allocation - an over-reliance on refarming

Showing the money: African 4G spectrum sales have surpassed 3G

Showing the money: Egypt, West Africa make the most of 4G spectrum sales

Africa 4G spectrum value - 800 MHz valued like 2G, 4G pricier than 3G was

AFRICA'S 4G ADOPTION: BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS

Africa's mobile Internet addressable base

Africa 4G Connections - to grow 4x over the next five years

An uneven uptake - African 4G adoption by region, and the West Africa gap

Africa's top 20 4G markets - a country view

Africa's top 4G providers - a top line view

PART II ANSWERING CRITICAL 4G QUESTIONS



WHY IS AFRICA BEHIND ON 4G - AND CAN THIS BE FIXED?

African LTE in global context

(Sub-Saharan) Africa is falling behind on 4G

4G coverage and penetration are lagging global trends

Why Africa is falling behind - A financially-prolific, yet disastrous 4G spectrum allocation

Why Africa is falling behind - Inflexible, befuddling and self-defeating spectrum regimes

Why Africa is falling behind - Terrible terrestrial fibre economics

Mobile leased capacity demand rising by ~30% annually

Africa terrestrial fibre - Not competitive everywhere

THE RWANDAN 4G MODEL: SUCCESS OR FAILURE?

The Rwandan 4G case - an overview

The Rwandan 4G case - 4G is here, but nobody's using it

The Rwandan 4G case: coverage, pricing and adoption

Why the Rwandan 4G model hasn't worked

DOES THE ARRIVAL OF 5G MAKE AFRICAN 4G MOOT?

The 5G case

The African 5G impact: Not here yet, but already a potential game changer

The African 5G impact - 4G will do fine for now

CAN AFRICAN 4G BE MONETIZED?

The 4G impact on data revenue

The 4G impact on ARPU

4G - not a panacea for mobile revenue pressure

The 4G EBITDA case - for many MNOs, there isn't one

The keys to 4G success: low spectrum costs, owned fibre, market scale

PART III APPENDIX & TABLES



CHART & TABLES

