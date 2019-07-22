/EIN News/ -- WISeKey, WISeCoin AG and the New Mingwah Blockchain Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd entered into a partnership to enhance the security of their CoinID wallet

Zug and Shenzhen – July 22, 2019 - WISeCoin AG (“WISeCoin”), a Special Purpose Vehicle created by WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN) and the New Mingwah Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd entered into a partnership today to build additional security layers to further secure transactions of CoinID’s cryptocurrency wallet users. Furthermore, as part of this partnership, WISeCoin’s WIS coins will become available on the CoinID wallet introducing the cybersecurity services provided by WISeKey.

CoinID offers hot and cold storage prioritizing user security.

CoinID’s already strong security layers will be dramatically reinforced with WISeKey’s cybersecurity technologies backed by the Swiss OISTE foundation’s unique cryptographic Root of Trust allowing CoinID to fully comply with bank level security standards based on WISeID’s technology and independent segregation account systems.

Both sides have also agreed to actively support each other. While WISeCoin will support CoinID to build up its global presence using WISeKey’s extensive partner ecosystem, CoinID will actively support WISeCoin to build up its presence among Chinese users.

WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, Carlos Moreira, noted, “Adding our unique layers of security to applications like CoinID is integral part of our mission and strategy to ensure the integrity of emerging technologies and the security of their users.”

WISeCoin announced plans to host an STO in 2019 and has received a “no-Action Letter” from the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The move marks another step forward for the Swiss security token market.

The WISeCoin whitepaper is available at: www.wisecoin.com .

About WISeCoin AG

WISeCoin AG was formally established in August 2018 in Zug Switzerland. It manages all Blockchain initiatives and operations of WISeKey to pave the way for the daily use of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. WISeCoin AG benefits from the WISeKey architecture as the first and only vertically integrated platform combining proprietary cybersecurity software and secure microcontrollers designed to protect connected devices against evolving cyber threats. WISeCoin is a Trusted Distributed Ledger Technology of Identity to store objects and people's identity. It offers connected objects the ability to identify, authenticate and verify each other with a digital certificate. For each interaction, the Blockchain of Identity will verify the validity of each digital certificate to secure the interaction. To compensate the use of the platform, a micro service fee is charged through a utility token, called the WISeCoin token.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About the New Mingwah Blockchain Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

CoinID New Mingwah is a World leading bank-level Blockchain security technology company. CoinID New Mingwah was founded by the management team of the former Minghua Aohan (Hong Kong exchange code: 08301.hk). Minghua Aohan was established in 1993 going public in 2004; it was among the first R&D suppliers in China for bank-level security and USB-Key technology. It is a member of the China Broadband Wireless IP Standards workgroup and participant and developer of the China Wireless Local Area Network standard.

With ground breaking technology through extensive research and development and industry-wide recognition, CoinID New Mingwah is in the process of applying more than 20 years of experience from bank-level security core technology patents and service experiences to the field of Blockchain. The company currently owns the China Inventor's Patent: ECC algorithm data encryption and decryption method. The collective experience and knowledge have enabled CoinID New Mingwah to develop its proprietary bank-level chip operating system: CoinID-WOS; an incubator for Blockchain security application products. With the Blockchain security engine as a foundation, the company has launched a suite Blockchain security products such as; Card style NFC cold wallet, Bluetooth hardware wallets, the FIE-BAAS Blockchain rapid fusion engine cloud platform as well as the Chip matrix cloud and more. Our mission is to focus on the research and application of Blockchain self-controlled security technology.

Besides the highly experienced management team, CoinID New Mingwah's institutional investor is the Shenzhen Amphora Fund; a fund managed by Amphora Capital which handles 40 billion yuan RMB assets. One of the main shareholders of the Shenzhen Amphora Fund is the Shenzhen Municipal Government Guidance Fund with registered capital of 20 billion yuan RMB; the No.1 Municipal Government Guidance Fund in china (Ranked by PEDATA RESEARCH in 2018).

For more information, visit www.coinid.pro .

Company Contact:

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact:

Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.