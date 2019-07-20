Parliament speaker at SADC Parliamentary Forum
At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda, Fernando da Piedade received a farewell greeting from the second vice-speaker of the National Assembly, Suzana de Melo, of deputies and senior officials of the national parliament.
The 45th session of the SADC Parliamentary Forum takes place under the motto "Climate Change, Mitigation and Adaptation: The Role of Parliaments, Towards the Implementation of the Paris Declaration and the Katowice Road Map".,
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.