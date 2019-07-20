Parliament speaker at SADC Parliamentary Forum

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 20 - The speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, traveled to the city of Maputo, Mozambique, on Saturday to attend the 45th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum.,

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda, Fernando da Piedade received a farewell greeting from the second vice-speaker of the National Assembly, Suzana de Melo, of deputies and senior officials of the national parliament.

The 45th session of the SADC Parliamentary Forum takes place under the motto "Climate Change, Mitigation and Adaptation: The Role of Parliaments, Towards the Implementation of the Paris Declaration and the Katowice Road Map".

