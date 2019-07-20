President counts on youth for Angola development

Soyo, ANGOLA, July 20 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday in the city of Soyo (Zaire province) defended the need for young Angolans to work harder to study in order to serve the country in the near future in different fields of activity. ,

The Angolan statesman was speaking at a meeting with young representatives of the six municipalities of Zaire province as part of a two-day working visit to that region.

During the meeting, which addressed social, economic and political issues about the country and, in particular, the province of Zaire, João Lourenço stressed that he counts on the participation of young people towards the country's development.

"I look at the Angolan youth with great attention, because in the most difficult moments of the History of Angola they were the one who made the greatest contribution," said the Head of State, referring to the commitment of the young people in the struggle for national liberation and the conquest of Independence achieved in November 1975.

Creation of jobs

As for unemployment, which affects a large part of the youth, the statesman said that the solution also goes through the initiatives of young people, despite the responsibilities that the state has in creating more jobs.

It was in this wake that he called on young people to be prepared to serve Angola, wherever they are called or where there is employment.

Visit to the Angola LNG gas plant

During the visit to Soyo, President João Lourenço noted the functioning of the LNG liquefied gas plant, built to avoid the burning of natural gas produced in the different oil blocks of the Angolan offshore.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.