Court sentences three men for aiding illegal migration

Uíge, ANGOLA, July 20 - Three men of Angolan nationality were sentenced Friday by the Uíge Provincial Court to from three to four years in prison for aid to illegal migration.,

The court convicted António Zola (38), Manuel Siassoko (42) and André Kifinamene (53).

The first will serve four years in prison, while another two, three years.

The defendants were also ordered to pay a court fee of 50,000 kwanzas each.

They assisted Illegal immigration to five citizens from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who tried to reach Luanda.

During the trial, the judge of the case, Domingos Dembo, ordered the repatriation of the five democratic Congolese.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.