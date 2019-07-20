THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 19, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 4:00 p.m. in Pro Forma session. No votes are expected.
TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (23 bills)
- H.R. 36 – Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act of 2019 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 3196 – Vera C. Rubin Observation Designation Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 34 – Energy and Water Research Integration Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 1665 – Building Blocks of STEM Act (Rep. Stevens – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 2397 – American Manufacturing Leadership Act, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 3153 – EFFORT Act (Rep. Wexton – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 617 – Department of Energy and Veterans’ Health Initiative Act, as amended (Rep. Norman – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.Res. 246 – Opposing efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel and the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement targeting Israel, as amended (Rep. Schneider – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1837 – United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1850 – Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevent Act of 2019 (Rep. Mast – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 358 – Calling on the Government of Cameroon and armed groups to respect the human rights of all Cameroonian citizens, to end all the violence, and to pursue a broad-based dialogue without preconditions to resolve the conflict in the Northwest and Southwest regions (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2943 – Providing Benefits Information in Spanish and Tagalog for Veterans and Families Act, as amended (Rep. Cisneros – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2942 – HEALTH Act (Rep. Cisneros – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3504 – Ryan Kules Specially Adaptive Housing Improvement Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 549 – Venezuela TPS Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Soto – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2938 – HAVEN Act (Rep. McBath – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3304 – National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act of 2019 (Rep. Cohen – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3311 – Small Business Reorganizing Act of 2019 (Rep. Cline – Judiciary)
- S. 504 – LEGION Act (Sen. Sinema – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3409 – Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1984 – DISASTER ACT (Rep. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3245 – Restore Harmony Way Bridge Act (Rep. Bucshon – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1307 – Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (Rep. Meadows – Transportation and Infrastructure)
Suspensions (11 bills)
- H.R. 3352 – Department of State Authorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1365 – To make technical corrections to the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, as amended (Rep. San Nicolas – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 434 – Emancipation National Historic Trail Study Act (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 759 – Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act, as amended (Rep. Babin – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3375 – Stopping Bad Robocalls Act (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2035 – Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Langevin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 776 – Emergency Medical Services for Children Program Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. King (NY) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1058 – Autism CARES Act of 2019 (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2507 – Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 693 – PAST Act (Rep. Schrader – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3299 – PRIDE Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Chu – Ways and Means)
H.R. 3239 – Humanitarian Standards for Individuals in Customs and Border Protection Custody Act (Rep. Ruiz – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of H.R. 2203 – Homeland Security Improvement Act (Rep. Escobar – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Expected
