TrueCar to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019, following the close of market.



Mike Darrow, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com.

TrueCar Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) 1-201-689-8562 (international) Webcast: Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, August 22, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13692399

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com .

About TrueCar



TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Over one half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, go to www.truecar.com . Follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

INVESTOR/MEDIA CONTACT:

Alison Sternberg

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

424-258-8771

asternberg@truecar.com



