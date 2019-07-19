Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) announces Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, as a Keynote Speaker at their Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Join Secretary Azar and other healthcare leaders in the conversation about the Future of Medicare at the BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit on July 22nd and 23rd at the Washington Court Hotel

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit has announced Secretary Alex Azar, HHS, as a keynote speaker. Secretary Azar is scheduled to speak to attendees at the general session on July 23, 2019 at 8:45 a.m.

Secretary Azar leads the Administration's work to transform our health care system to one that pays for value. Secretary Azar will speak on the Administration’s work to deliver a value-based system that enhances new models through innovation and technology in Medicare and focuses on care coordination. In Medicare Advantage, the Administration has allowed the benefits to provide incentives and encouragements to MA plans to find new ways to deliver better value.

“We are proud to announce HHS Secretary Alex Azar as Keynote Speaker at our Annual Medicare Advantage Summit. Over the past year, the Administration has designed and implemented new regulations that encourage smart, effective policies to strengthen Medicare Advantage to continue to offer high quality, innovative care for over 22 million beneficiaries.” said Allyson Y. Schwartz, BMA President and CEO.

Register for the event by emailing support@federalconference.com.

About the BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit

The Summit is the only annual conference that brings together plans, providers, community service organizations and government to discuss the efforts underway in Medicare Advantage to improve quality, cost and access in Medicare Advantage, and the implications for policy and practice. Today, more than one in three Medicare beneficiaries are choosing to receive Medicare benefits through Medicare Advantage. 22 million beneficiaries appreciate the affordability, simplicity, quality care, and enhanced benefits available in Medicare Advantage. It is Medicare Advantage that is leading the way to better care, at better cost for beneficiaries and the nation. Learn more at https://www.bettermedicarealliance.org/summit

Natalia Gonzalez Better Medicare Alliance (202)-817-3039 ngonzalez@bettermedicarealliance.org Genevieve Malandra U.Group (267)-671-6705 genevieve.malandra@u.group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.