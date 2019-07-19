Agility Receives 2020 EPA Certification

/EIN News/ --

Agility Fuel Solutions, the leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, announced today that it has received 2020 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification for its 488LPI™ propane engine for sale in truck and bus applications.

The 488LPI is built using Agility’s patented liquid propane injection (LPI) technology to ensure consistent injection of propane in the liquid state across all cylinders under all operating conditions, improving engine performance. Agility designed the engine for reliability, with improvements such as a valvetrain with roller rockers and newly designed dress parts specifically engineered to ensure reliability, durability and fuel efficiency.

A custom configuration of the 488LPI engine is supplied to Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) as a part of the DriveForce brand of engines – the DriveForce 8.0L is available in the Thomas Built Bus Saf-T-Liner® C2 Propane school bus and in the FCCC S2G medium duty truck.

“We are pleased to have received this EPA certification early, as it gives propane fleet customers further confidence in our products as they plan their future clean fuel vehicle purchases,” said Brad Garner, President of Powertrain Systems at Agility. He added “with this propane system, customers have an attractive option to control fuel costs and meet fleet sustainability goals through expanding clean fuel vehicles in their fleet.”

By converting to propane, fleets can save significant money on fuel costs and maintenance expenses. Propane can also help fleets meet their sustainability goals. Propane powered engines produce less harmful greenhouse gas emissions compared to gasoline and diesel. In addition, onsite propane fueling infrastructure is relatively inexpensive, making propane a viable choice even for fleets that run a smaller number of vehicles at a single location. Propane also has a narrow flammability range, which makes it a very safe alternative fuel.

Agility® Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

