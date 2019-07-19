There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,778 in the last 365 days.

2-Day Seminar on Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology (London, United Kingdom - September 18-19, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive overview of MDIs including development, manufacture, regulation and market potential

This interactive seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of metered-dose inhaler technology. It will clarify the therapeutic targets and look at delivery technologies. Participants will gain a valuable insight into market potential and receive detailed information on the manufacturing process, quality and inspection requirements and the regulatory pathways to follow.

This seminar will be beneficial for those new to the area and those who require a refresher on the opportunities with this technology. The seminar format will include practical workshops and there will be plenty of opportunity for discussion with the trainer who has significant experience in this field.

Who Should Attend?

  • Respiratory pharma professionals who need to understand MDI technology and its opportunities
  • Medical device professionals new to working in the area of MDIs or those who need a refresher
  • Medical device business development managers
  • Respiratory professionals in R&D
  • Medical device manufacturers working in the respiratory market

Agenda:

Programme Day One

Therapeutic targets

  • Very brief history
  • Asthma
  • COPD
  • Other local
  • CF
  • Systemic
  • Why?
  • Why not?
  • Key characteristics
  • Particle size
  • Why?

Markets

  • Disease distribution
  • Historic
  • Current
  • Future
  • Drivers
  • Manufacture vs use
  • International procurement - Double and triple counting
  • Regulation
  • Geographic differences
  • Pricing
  • vs cost
  • vs market - vs product

Delivery technologies

  • Inhalation
  • MDI
  • DPI: unit dose, multi-dose, reservoir
  • Nebuliser: energy source, SMI, other
  • Other
  • Oral
  • Injectable - Nasal
  • Cost considerations - Design
  • Scale
  • Investment
  • Cost of goods
  • Typical breakdown
  • Sensitivities

Workshop

  • Ranking of competitive technologies for different opportunities

Programme Day Two

The MDI - overview

  • Hardware
  • Valves
  • Canister
  • Actuators
  • Sources
  • Formulations
  • Solution
  • Suspensions
  • Other

The MDI - manufacturing process

  • Process
  • Single-stage
  • Multi-stage
  • Cold
  • Flow
  • Areas

The MDI - manufacturing equipment

  • Scale
  • Lab
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The MDI - quality and inspection

  • Incoming
  • Release

The MDI - other performance

  • Prime and re-prime
  • Thermal

Challenges and opportunities for the MDI - development and technical

  • Performance
  • Stability
  • Compatibility
  • Hardware availability
  • Manufacturing processes/equipment

Challenges and opportunities for the MDI and DPI

  • Co-ordination
  • Breath actuation
  • Training
  • Breath co-ordination
  • Deposition
  • Spacers
  • Holding chambers
  • Enhancements
  • Changing therapeutic approaches
  • Once daily
  • Combinations

Workshop (including coffee break)

  • SWOT MDI vs multi-dose DPI
  • SWOT MDI vs Soft Mist Inhaler

Regulation of inhalation products

  • Regulatory landscape (EU, US, RoW)
  • Generic
  • New combination
  • New chemical entity
  • Time to market
  • Success rate
  • Key expectations
  • Changing environment
  • Combination product approaches
  • Human factors
  • Bioequivalence

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ja0i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Inhalers and Nebulisers, Respiratory Devices

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.