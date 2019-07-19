Global Acoustic Camera Market by Array Type, Measurement Type, Application, Industry, and Geography - $159.5 Million Market Opportunity Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acoustic Camera Market by Array Type (2D and 3D), Measurement Type (Far Field and Near Field), Application (Noise Source Identification, Leakage Detection), Industry (Automotive, Infrastructure), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The acoustic camera market was valued at USD 122.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 159.5 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2019 to 2024.



Key factors driving the growth of the acoustic camera market include the growing adoption of room and building acoustics, and emerging audio and video combined microphone and camera array technology. Strategies such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by market players are fueling the growth of the acoustic camera market. However, the adoption of inorganic strategies by established players is creating tight competition for new entrants and restricting the growth of the market.

gfai tech GmbH (Germany), BREL & KJR (Denmark), CAE Software and Systems GmbH (Germany), Siemens PLM Software (US), Signal Interface Group (US), and Norsonic AS (Norway) are among the players operating in the acoustic camera market. Acquisition and merger was the most adopted strategy by the key players operating in the market from 2016 to 2018.



2D array type to account for largest market size from 2019 to 2024



The 2D array type is expected to account for the largest share of the acoustic camera market during the forecast period. Depending on the nature of application, the geometry of a microphone array plays an important role in the formulation of processing algorithms. In a few cases, the regular geometry of microphones, such as square and rectangular arrays, simplifies the problem of noise source estimation. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for acoustic applications for planar surface.



APAC to be fastest-growing market for acoustic cameras from 2019 to 2024



APAC is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the said market during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing facilities across various industries in this region and rising noise levels from manufacturing plants and its associated discomfort to humans are among the factors that are expected to drive the demand for acoustic camera solutions in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Currency

1.6 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Acoustic Camera Market

4.2 Acoustic Camera Market, By Measurement Type

4.3 Acoustic Camera Market in Europe, By Country and Industry

4.4 Acoustic Camera Market, By Application

4.5 Acoustic Camera Market, By Country (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emerging New Technologies in Automotive

5.2.1.2 Increasing Automated Production Process

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About Noise Pollution

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Acoustic Camera System

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Acoustics in Entertainment Venues

5.2.3.2 Emerging Audio & Video Combined Microphone and Camera Array Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for High Computational Power

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Acoustic Camera Market, By Array Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2D Array

6.2.1 Hexagon Array

6.2.1.1 Hexagon Array Gained Traction as It is Widely Used in Sound Source Identification Application

6.2.2 Ring Array

6.2.2.1 Ring Array to Dominate the Acoustic Camera Market During the Forecast Period

6.2.3 Square and Rectangle Array

6.2.3.1 Square & Rectangle Array Plays One of the Most Significant Roles in the Acoustic Camera Market

6.2.4 Star Array

6.2.4.1 Star Array to Witness Significant Growth in the Market

6.2.5 Wheel Array

6.2.5.1 Wheel Array to Drive the Market for Automotive and Transportation Industry

6.2.6 Other 2D Arrays

6.3 3D Array

6.3.1 Sphere Array

6.3.1.1 Sphere Array is Expected to Be Fastest-Growing Owing to Its Higher Adoption Rate for Vehicle and Aircraft Cabin Application

6.3.2 Other 3D Arrays



7 Acoustic Camera Market, By Measurement Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Far Field

7.2.1 Beamforming

7.2.1.1 Beamforming Measurement Type to Dominate Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 Near Field

7.3.1 Intensity

7.3.1.1 Intensity Measurement Type to Witness Significant Growth in the Market

7.3.2 Holography

7.3.2.1 Holography Measurement Type to Drive the Market for Holography Industry



8 Acoustic Camera Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Noise Source Identification

8.2.1 Noise Source Identification Application to Witness Significant Growth in the Market

8.3 Leakage Detection

8.3.1 Leakage Detection Application to Drive the Market for Fluid Or Gas Applications

8.4 Others



9 Acoustic Camera Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace

9.2.1 Aerospace Industry to Witness Significant Growth in Acoustic Camera Market

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Automotive Industry to Dominate the Acoustic Camera Market During the Forecast Period

9.4 Industrial

9.4.1 Industrial Industry is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Industry for Acoustic Camera Market

9.5 Infrastructure

9.5.1 Building Acoustic

9.5.1.1 Europe to Dominate the Acoustic Camera Market for Building Acoustic Industry During the Forecast Period

9.5.2 Environmental Monitoring

9.5.2.1 Environmental Monitoring Industry to Witness Significant Growth in Acoustic Camera Market

9.6 Energy & Power

9.6.1 Energy & Power Industry is Expected to Witness Significant Growth for Forecast Period

9.7 Electronics & Appliances

9.7.1 Europe to Drive Acoustic Camera Market for Electronics & Appliances

9.8 Education and Research

9.8.1 Noise Source Identification and Leakage Detection are Key Application Areas of Acoustic Camera for Education & Research Industry



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Holds the Largest Share of Acoustic Camera Market in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growth in Automotive Drives Acoustic Camera Market in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increasing Spending on Energy & Power Drives Acoustic Camera Market in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Water and Wastewater Industry Projects Drive Acoustic Camera Market in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 UK to Hold Largest Share of Acoustic Camera Market in Europe

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Investment in Power Generation Technologies in France to Boost Acoustic Camera Market Growth

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Hold Largest Share of Acoustic Camera Market in APAC During Forecast Period

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Investment in Renewable Energy Sources and Power Generation in Japan Will Increase Demand for Acoustic Camera Applications.

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 India is the Fastest-Growing Country in APAC in Acoustic Camera Market

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Growth in Mining Industry Will Drive Acoustic Camera Market in South America

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.2.1 Middle East is One of the Fastest-Growing Countries of Acoustic Camera Market in RoW

10.5.3 Africa

10.5.3.1 Investment in Power Industry Drives Acoustic Camera Market in Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Rank Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

11.6 Product Offering (For All 25 Players)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

12.1.1 Brel & Kjr

12.1.2 CAE Software and Systems GmbH

12.1.3 GFAI Tech GmbH

12.1.4 Microflown Technologies

12.1.5 Norsonic AS

12.1.6 Sinus Messtechnik GmbH

12.1.7 Signal Interface Group (SIG)

12.1.8 Sm Instruments

12.1.9 Sorama

12.1.10 Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

12.1.11 Ziegler-Instruments GmbH

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 01db

12.2.2 Polytec GmbH

12.2.3 Visisonics Corporation

12.2.4 National Instruments.

12.3 Key Distributors

12.3.1 ANV Ltd.

12.3.2 Campbell Associates Ltd.

12.3.3 Scantek Inc.

12.3.4 THP Systems

12.3.5 Totalsim Ltd.



