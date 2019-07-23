Mbanq CEO Vlad Lounegov Awarded Business Leadership Prize by FPC
Vlad Lounegov recognized for exceptional leadership and outstanding US business achievements by Financial Policy Council.
FPC Chairman, Ziad Abdelnour, says, “The FPC’s members are on the front lines of American and global industry with proven success and expertise in their specific industry sectors. The FPC’s goal is to ensure that America retains an economic and regulatory system favorable for economic growth and wealth creation, especially when it comes to economic, fiscal and tax policy.
“Vlad Lounegov has shown the determination and skills necessary to succeed in FinTech and I welcome his input in ensuring that American business remains best in the world.”
Lounegov adds, “Banks may be reliant on technology, but all businesses are run by people. The Financial Policy Council has built a strong network of successful entrepreneurs that support each other’s endeavors. I’m humbled to join and be recognized by this group of high achieving executives and investors.”
Lounegov is co-founder and CEO of Silicon Valley-based Mbanq, a FinTech that has built a digital core and comprehensive BaaS solution to create and operate digital banks of any size, both for corporate and retail clients.
At just three years old, Mbanq’s technology is present in 27 banks and credit unions, and the company recently announced profitability.
Mbanq is one of the fastest growing FinTechs in the world, with 150 employees and offices and development centers around the world, including San-Francisco, Miami, Singapore, Germany and Croatia. www.mbanq.com
The Financial Policy Council is a non-profit designed to improve all aspects of American business for entrepreneurs and wealth creators through expert policy advice, educational seminars, and events and networking. www.financialpolicycouncil.org
Alex Player
Tsar PR
+44 7444 356902
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.