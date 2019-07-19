AMO Funds Eights Projects to Commercialize Energy Technologies

DOE Announces $24 Million in Funding for Development and Commercial Deployment of Promising Energy Technologies

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $24 million in funding for 77 projects supported by the DOE Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF). With matching funds from the private sector, these projects will advance the commercialization of promising energy technologies and strengthen partnerships between DOE’s National Laboratories and private sector companies to deploy these technologies to the marketplace.

Secretary Perry has championed DOE's commercialization and technology transfer activities by further empowering OTT to execute its mission across the entirety of the DOE research enterprise. The TCF selections were chosen from more than 160 proposals and are distributed across 12 National Laboratory facilities with more than 90 private partners across multiple diverse disciplines.

Of the 77 projects selected, eight are specific to DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's (EERE) Advanced Manufacturing Office:

Ames Laboratory

Concentric Ring Gas Atomization Die Design for Optimized Particle Production, $150,000 Praxair, Indianapolis, Indiana



Argonne National Laboratory

Development of RF cured nanocomposite adhesives for thermal-budget reduction in adhesive bonding processes, $150,000 Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc., New York, New York

Low Cost Roll-to-Roll Manufacturing of Reusable Sorbents for Energy and Water Industries, $150,000 Li-Cycle Corporation, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada



Idaho National Laboratory

Switchable Solvent Water Extraction for Material Processing and Isolation, $150,000 Trevi Systems Inc., Petaluma, California



Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Cold Spray Manufacturing of High-Performance Magnets and Energy-Harvesting Materials, $300,000 TTEC LLC, Berryville, Virginia

Commercializing 3D Printable Feedstocks for the Advanced Manufacturing of Energy Products, $300,000 MilliporeSigma, St. Louis, Missouri



Los Alamos National Laboratory

Near-Net-Shape Hot Pressing Technologies, $750,000 CoorsTek, Vista, California



Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scaling-up and Commercialization of Renewable Supertough Polylactic Acid formulation for Durable Large-Scale Additive Manufacturing Applications, $750,000 Natureworks, Minnetonka, Minnesota



The full list of TCF selections and private sector partners can be found HERE.

The TCF was created by the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to promote promising energy technologies. The TCF selections will expand DOE’s efforts to catalyze the commercial impact of the Department’s portfolio of research, development, demonstration, and deployment activities. EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office supports early-stage research to advance innovation in U.S. manufacturing and promote American economic growth and energy security.