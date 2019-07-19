AMO Funds Eights Projects to Commercialize Energy Technologies
DOE Announces $24 Million in Funding for Development and Commercial Deployment of Promising Energy Technologies
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $24 million in funding for 77 projects supported by the DOE Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF). With matching funds from the private sector, these projects will advance the commercialization of promising energy technologies and strengthen partnerships between DOE’s National Laboratories and private sector companies to deploy these technologies to the marketplace.
Secretary Perry has championed DOE's commercialization and technology transfer activities by further empowering OTT to execute its mission across the entirety of the DOE research enterprise. The TCF selections were chosen from more than 160 proposals and are distributed across 12 National Laboratory facilities with more than 90 private partners across multiple diverse disciplines.
Of the 77 projects selected, eight are specific to DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's (EERE) Advanced Manufacturing Office:
Ames Laboratory
- Concentric Ring Gas Atomization Die Design for Optimized Particle Production, $150,000
- Praxair, Indianapolis, Indiana
Argonne National Laboratory
- Development of RF cured nanocomposite adhesives for thermal-budget reduction in adhesive bonding processes, $150,000
- Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc., New York, New York
- Low Cost Roll-to-Roll Manufacturing of Reusable Sorbents for Energy and Water Industries, $150,000
- Li-Cycle Corporation, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Idaho National Laboratory
- Switchable Solvent Water Extraction for Material Processing and Isolation, $150,000
- Trevi Systems Inc., Petaluma, California
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Cold Spray Manufacturing of High-Performance Magnets and Energy-Harvesting Materials, $300,000
- TTEC LLC, Berryville, Virginia
- Commercializing 3D Printable Feedstocks for the Advanced Manufacturing of Energy Products, $300,000
- MilliporeSigma, St. Louis, Missouri
Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Near-Net-Shape Hot Pressing Technologies, $750,000
- CoorsTek, Vista, California
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Scaling-up and Commercialization of Renewable Supertough Polylactic Acid formulation for Durable Large-Scale Additive Manufacturing Applications, $750,000
- Natureworks, Minnetonka, Minnesota
The full list of TCF selections and private sector partners can be found HERE.
The TCF was created by the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to promote promising energy technologies. The TCF selections will expand DOE’s efforts to catalyze the commercial impact of the Department’s portfolio of research, development, demonstration, and deployment activities. EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office supports early-stage research to advance innovation in U.S. manufacturing and promote American economic growth and energy security.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.