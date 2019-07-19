ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2019 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

/EIN News/ -- 19 July 2019 16.30 CET - ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its second quarter 2019 EBITDA sell-side analysts’ consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).



To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of about 20 brokers.



The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period Number of sell-side

analysts participation EBITDA consensus

average $ million 2Q 2019 20 $1,529

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:

Ahorro – Cesar Bergon

BancoSabadell - Francisco Rodriguez

Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Cedar Ekblom

BBVA - Luis de Toledo

Citi – Ephrem Ravi

Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel

Degroof Petercam - Frank Claassen

Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz

Goldman Sachs – Kevin Hellgard

GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual

Groupo Santander – Robert Jackson

ING - Stijn Demeester

Jefferies – Alan Spence

JPM – Luke Nelson

Kepler - Rochus Brauneiser

Macquarie - Ioannis Masvoulas

Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel

Oddo – Alain Williams

Societe Générale – Christian Georges

UBS – Myles Allsop

Disclaimer

The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective. ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).



For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/





Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations Europe +44 20 7543 1156 Americas +1 312 899 3985 Retail +44 20 7543 1156 SRI +44 207543 1156 Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026 Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications



E-mail:



press@arcelormittal.com Phone: +442076297988 ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.