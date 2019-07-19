MERGER ALERT –MCRN, ACIA and OMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN)

Merger Announcement: July 12, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Milacron stockholders will receive $11.80 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock they own.

To learn more about the MCRN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/milacron-holdings-corp

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACIA)

Merger Announcement: July 9, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Acacia stockholders will receive $70.00 per share.

To learn more about the ACIA investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/acacia-communications-inc-2

OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OMCM)

Merger Announcement: July 16, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shares of OmniComm common stock will be cancelled and automatically converted into the right to receive $0.41032 per share, without interest.

To learn more about the OMCM investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/omnicomm-systems-inc



