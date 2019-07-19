MERGER ALERT – CART, TOWR, and UBNK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQCM: CART)

Merger Announcement: July 15, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Carolina Trust shareholders will receive 0.3000 shares of Carolina Financial common stock, or $10.57 in cash for each share of Carolina Trust’s common stock outstanding, subject to election and proration such that the aggregate consideration will consist of 90 percent Carolina Financial stock and 10 percent cash.

To learn more about the CART investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/carolina-trust-bancshares-inc

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR)

Merger Announcement: July 12, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Tower shareholders will receive $31.00 in cash for each share of Tower they own.

To learn more about the TOWR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/tower-international-inc

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UBNK)

Merger Announcement: July 15, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, United Financial shareholders will receive 0.875 shares of People's United stock for each United Financial share.

To learn more about the UBNK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/united-financial-bancorp-inc

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



