CannabisNewsWire Recaps Successful MjMicro Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today provides a recap of the recently concluded inaugural MjMicro Conference, which took place June 25 at the Westin Grand Central in New York City. CannabisNewsWire was pleased to be in attendance as the official newswire and media sponsor of the event.



This one-day conference was sponsored by MjLink.com Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network Inc., and provided an exceptional opportunity for making connections between capital investment and cannabis-related public entities. The conference was attended by standout presenting companies that were carefully vetted prior to the event for proof of concept, revenue streams, audited financials and valuations justified by public markets, in order to create an ideal gathering of cannabis-focused players and a fertile environment for deal-making and networking.

“The inaugural MjMicro Conference in New York City was a tremendous success with a quality lineup of presenting companies and a diverse crowd of attendees,” said Matt Ernst, director of corporate sales for CannabisNewsWire. “Networking opportunities were plentiful thanks to the intimate venue space, which featured presentation rooms in close proximity to gathering spots and well-organized one-on-one meeting rooms. We look forward to sponsoring future MjMicro events and to seeing this conference become a standard in the cannabis space.”

“We are very proud of the great success we experienced with our first MjMicro Conference, and we were pleased to work with the team of professionals at CannabisNewsWire,” said Todd Markey, president of MjMicro. “As our media sponsor and official newswire, CNW did a stellar job of promoting the conference and helping raise the visibility of the cannabis industry and its players. CNW was a valuable partner, and we look forward to a continued relationship with this outstanding team.”

“We are also excited to announce the second annual MjMicro Conference, slated to take place on Oct. 16 at the Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills,” Markey continued.

For conference updates and to request an invitation to attend MjMicro Beverly Hills, please visit https://www.mjmicro.com/ .

