Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2019 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results
Positive Operating Momentum Drives Strong Second Quarter Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2019 second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2019.
2019 Second Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
- 65 consecutive quarters of profitability
- Total loans increased 31.3% to $1.091 billion as a result of the contribution from the Limberlost acquisition and strong organic consumer lending and residential mortgage growth
- Total assets increased 38.5% and crossed $1.5 billion for the first time in F&M’s history
- Strong organic deposit growth, which has increased year-to-date by 16.6% or $154.2 million
- Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 45.2% to $14.5 million
- Net income increased 50.2% to $6.2 million
- Adjusted net income was $6.2 million, which accounts for one-time acquisition related expenses of $31,000 and a $1.6 million benefit from recoveries that occurred in the 2019 second quarter
- Earnings per basic and diluted share increased 27.3% to $0.56 per basic and diluted share
- Adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.42, which accounts for one-time adjusted acquisition related expenses of $0.00 per basic and diluted share and a $0.14 per basic and diluted share benefit from recoveries that occurred in the 2019 second quarter
- Tangible book value per share increased 7.9% to $15.49 per share
“Strong operating momentum continued in the 2019 second quarter and earnings per diluted share increased 27.3% to $0.56,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While earnings benefited from a nice recovery in the second quarter, core profitability remains strong as a result of year-over-year loan growth, improved margins, and favorable asset quality. In addition, the Limberlost acquisition, which was completed on January 1, 2019, is now fully integrated and has started contributing to our financial performance and earnings. I am extremely pleased with the quick combination of Limberlost and F&M and the opportunities our larger scale will create for F&M in the future.”
“Total loans declined slightly over the past three months, primarily due to the impacts a wet planting season had on agricultural customers across our markets and the payoff of several classified loans that occurred in the second quarter, which was higher than normal. Our loan portfolio would have increased sequentially, if second quarter payoffs and paydowns were in line with historical trends. We have a strong pipeline of new loans that will be originated during the third quarter, including several large loans to customers in Southern Michigan. This market supports a compelling opportunity for F&M and we already have $62.8 million in loans and $16.3 million in deposits in Southern Michigan, even though we have no physical presence in the market. As large regional financial institutions focus on bigger markets and opportunities, we believe F&M is well positioned to grow our brand throughout our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2019 second quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $6.2 million, compared to $4.1 million for the same period last year. Net income for the 2019 second quarter included $31,000 of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $1.6 million benefit from recoveries. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2019 second quarter was $0.56, compared to $0.44 for the same period last year. 2019 second quarter earnings included $0.00 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $0.14 per basic and diluted share benefit from recoveries.
Cost of funds outpaced asset yield improvements for the 2019 second quarter and first half as a result of higher dollar volume of deposits and increased rates on deposits. Overall, the company believes profitability from core operations is on track to match the expectations for 2019 with the acquisition factored in.
Net income for the 2019 first half ended June 30, 2019, was $9.4 million, compared to $7.9 million for the same period last year. Net income for the 2019 first half included $1.2 million of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $1.6 million benefit from recoveries. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2019 first half was $0.85, compared to $0.85 for the same period last year. 2019 first half earnings included $0.09 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $0.14 per basic and diluted share benefit from recoveries.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at June 30, 2019, increased 31.3% or by $260.1 million to $1.091 billion, compared to $831.0 million at June 30, 2018. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of the Limberlost acquisition and organic loan growth.
F&M’s asset quality remains strong. Despite the 38.5% year-over-year increase in total assets at June 30, 2019, nonperforming assets were up only $105,000 or 6.7%. In addition, nonperforming loans to total loans remains low and at June 30, 2019 were 0.12%, compared to 0.11% for the same period last year. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 375.5% at June 30, 2019, compared to 751.5% at June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, were $86,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $143,000 or 0.02% of average loans, at June 30, 2018. Year-to-date, net charge-offs at June 30, 2019, were $255,000, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $251,000 or 0.03% of average loans at June 30, 2018.
Mr. Eller continued, “Economic trends within our markets remain stable, supporting F&M’s growth and excellent asset quality. Total agricultural loans were $307.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $307.8 million at March 31, 2019, and $174.5 million at June 30, 2018. Most of our agricultural customers utilize crop insurance, which will protect them from the wettest planting season in approximately 40 years and the impacts weather has on farm revenues. Agricultural lending is one of F&M’s core competencies. All of F&M’s agricultural lenders are farmers themselves and many of our communities are dependent on the farm economy. F&M is dedicated to helping our agricultural customers during this difficult season, especially as other larger lenders have pulled back from this market.”
Deposits
Over the past three months, deposits have increased organically 4.6% or by $54.9 million to $1.242 billion at June 30, 2019. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing continues to be due primarily to new product development that has allowed the company to attract new customers and expand existing customer holdings.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $172.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $165.5 million at March 31, 2019, and $137.5 million at June 30, 2018. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2019, was $15.49 per share, compared to $14.90 per share at March 31, 2019, and $14.36 at June 30, 2018.
Total stockholders’ equity increased 62.9% to $224.0 million at June 30, 2019, from $137.6 million at June 30, 2018, and increased 3.3% from $216.9 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.77%, compared to 12.38% at June 30, 2018. The decline in the Tier 1 leverage ratio was primarily due to the added goodwill associated with the Limberlost acquisition.
For the 2019 second quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share, which is a 7.1% increase over the 2018 second quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over nine consecutive years.
“Over the past year we have made significant investments across our organization to strengthen F&M’s platform and expand our leadership team, while remodeling our offices and providing our customers with new, market-leading financial products and services. In addition, attracting, developing, and retaining our employees is an important component of our strategy and during the second quarter, we announced the addition of Benét Rupp as F&M’s Chief People Officer. The investments we are making are focused on supporting the current and future needs of both F&M and our customers, and I am encouraged by our progress. We are currently working on a three-year strategic plan, which will be the basis of our success in the future. I remain excited by our near- and long-term potential and based on our strong year-to-date financial results, expect 2019 to be another record year for F&M,” concluded Mr. Eller.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.5 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.
Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M“) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2018
|June 30, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|16,723
|$
|14,680
|$
|10,955
|$
|10,725
|$
|10,521
|$
|31,403
|$
|20,623
|Debt securities:
|U.S. Treasury and government agencies
|816
|713
|630
|613
|612
|1,529
|1,235
|Municipalities
|211
|211
|250
|275
|289
|422
|570
|Dividends
|76
|88
|56
|56
|53
|164
|108
|Federal funds sold and other
|457
|170
|112
|84
|62
|627
|137
|Total interest income
|18,283
|15,862
|12,003
|11,753
|11,537
|34,145
|22,673
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|3,339
|2,613
|1,670
|1,611
|1,389
|5,952
|2,708
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|under agreements to repurchase
|141
|185
|127
|134
|118
|326
|242
|Borrowed funds
|269
|287
|20
|20
|20
|556
|40
|Total interest expense
|3,749
|3,085
|1,817
|1,765
|1,527
|6,834
|2,990
|Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
|14,534
|12,777
|10,186
|9,988
|10,010
|27,311
|19,683
|Provision for Loan Losses
|133
|30
|105
|47
|132
|163
|172
|Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|14,401
|12,747
|10,081
|9,941
|9,878
|27,148
|19,511
|Noninterest Income
|Customer service fees
|1,694
|1,578
|1,612
|1,392
|1,465
|3,272
|2,931
|Other service charges and fees
|1,091
|1,041
|1,032
|1,097
|1,040
|2,132
|2,052
|Net gain on sale of loans
|196
|102
|140
|184
|301
|298
|433
|Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|(26
|)
|(19
|)
|10
|-
|(26
|)
|-
|Total noninterest income
|2,981
|2,695
|2,765
|2,683
|2,806
|5,676
|5,416
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and wages
|3,830
|4,312
|3,834
|3,391
|3,225
|8,142
|6,535
|Employee benefits
|1,223
|1,594
|1,102
|1,029
|848
|2,817
|1,984
|Net occupancy expense
|614
|667
|451
|478
|441
|1,281
|828
|Furniture and equipment
|763
|696
|450
|588
|565
|1,459
|1,072
|Data processing
|376
|1,299
|318
|364
|305
|1,675
|636
|Franchise taxes
|229
|258
|244
|243
|228
|487
|467
|ATM expense
|418
|447
|368
|327
|333
|865
|645
|Advertising
|382
|260
|218
|236
|247
|642
|433
|Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned
|28
|15
|27
|1
|(1
|)
|43
|16
|FDIC assessment
|98
|96
|77
|81
|81
|194
|168
|Mortgage servicing rights amortization
|105
|75
|100
|84
|95
|180
|180
|Consulting fees
|95
|113
|461
|179
|178
|208
|288
|Other general and administrative
|1,551
|1,679
|1,167
|1,125
|1,093
|3,230
|2,026
|Total noninterest expense
|9,712
|11,511
|8,817
|8,126
|7,638
|21,223
|15,278
|Income Before Income Taxes
|7,670
|3,931
|4,029
|4,498
|5,046
|11,601
|9,649
|Income Taxes
|1,490
|707
|836
|623
|932
|2,197
|1,768
|Net Income
|6,180
|3,224
|3,193
|3,875
|4,114
|9,404
|7,881
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|3,061
|1,749
|2,374
|(617
|)
|(344
|)
|4,810
|(2,815
|)
|Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|26
|19
|(10
|)
|-
|26
|-
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|3,061
|1,775
|2,393
|(627
|)
|(344
|)
|4,836
|(2,815
|)
|Tax expense (benefit)
|643
|373
|503
|(132
|)
|(72
|)
|1,016
|(591
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|2,418
|1,402
|1,890
|(495
|)
|(272
|)
|3,820
|(2,224
|)
|Comprehensive Income
|$
|8,598
|$
|4,626
|$
|5,083
|$
|3,380
|$
|3,842
|$
|13,224
|$
|5,657
|Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.85
|Dividends Declared
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.27
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2018
|June 30, 2018
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|108,085
|$
|48,740
|$
|37,492
|$
|28,782
|$
|31,838
|Federal funds sold
|15,193
|33,109
|873
|939
|726
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|123,278
|81,849
|38,365
|29,721
|32,564
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|4,509
|4,509
|4,019
|4,019
|4,019
|Securities - available-for-sale
|204,415
|174,682
|168,447
|183,075
|187,036
|Other securities, at cost
|5,789
|5,789
|3,679
|3,717
|3,717
|Loans held for sale
|1,909
|859
|495
|1,679
|913
|Loans, net
|1,084,448
|1,091,829
|839,599
|831,943
|824,226
|Premises and equipment
|26,013
|25,205
|22,615
|22,117
|21,957
|Goodwill
|47,340
|47,340
|4,074
|4,074
|4,074
|Mortgage servicing rights
|2,465
|2,397
|2,385
|2,373
|2,356
|Other real estate owned
|329
|510
|600
|717
|649
|Bank owned life insurance
|15,050
|14,963
|14,884
|14,799
|14,692
|Other assets
|15,002
|15,729
|17,001
|9,778
|9,129
|Total Assets
|$
|1,530,547
|$
|1,465,661
|$
|1,116,163
|$
|1,108,012
|$
|1,105,332
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|242,510
|$
|236,847
|$
|215,422
|$
|197,088
|$
|200,067
|Interest-bearing
|NOW accounts
|430,505
|418,773
|298,254
|314,873
|311,185
|Savings
|293,179
|272,875
|227,701
|230,306
|238,167
|Time
|276,153
|258,929
|187,413
|186,592
|181,347
|Total deposits
|1,242,347
|1,187,424
|928,790
|928,859
|930,766
|Federal Funds Purchased and
|securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|27,102
|25,521
|32,181
|27,026
|23,898
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|24,532
|24,682
|-
|5,000
|5,000
|Dividend payable
|1,654
|1,654
|1,379
|1,287
|1,284
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|10,865
|9,446
|10,526
|6,493
|6,808
|Total liabilities
|1,306,500
|1,248,727
|972,876
|968,665
|967,756
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued
|and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 6/30/19, 10,400,000 shares 12/31/18
|81,955
|81,760
|10,823
|10,589
|11,842
|Treasury stock - 1,123,817 shares 6/30/19, 1,114,739 shares 12/31/18
|(12,707
|)
|(12,680
|)
|(12,409
|)
|(12,409
|)
|(12,186
|)
|Retained earnings
|153,993
|149,466
|147,887
|146,072
|142,330
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|806
|(1,612
|)
|(3,014
|)
|(4,905
|)
|(4,410
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|224,047
|216,934
|143,287
|139,347
|137,576
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,530,547
|$
|1,465,661
|$
|1,116,163
|$
|1,108,012
|$
|1,105,332
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|Selected financial data
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2018
|June 30, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Return on average assets
|1.63
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.41
|%
|Return on average equity
|11.21
|%
|7.16
|%
|9.04
|%
|11.19
|%
|12.08
|%
|8.63
|%
|11.64
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|5.25
|%
|4.80
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.41
|%
|5.03
|%
|4.35
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|1.45
|%
|1.26
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.79
|%
|1.36
|%
|0.78
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.80
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.57
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.18
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.78
|%
|Efficiency
|56.00
|%
|73.11
|%
|67.59
|%
|63.86
|%
|60.89
|%
|64.09
|%
|60.55
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|26.78
|%
|42.77
|%
|43.16
|%
|33.21
|%
|31.21
|%
|32.26
|%
|31.43
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|15.49
|$
|14.90
|$
|14.96
|$
|14.53
|$
|14.36
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|11.77
|%
|13.35
|%
|12.81
|%
|12.63
|%
|12.38
|%
|Loans
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2018
|June 30, 2018
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|443,257
|$
|440,993
|$
|419,784
|$
|417,217
|$
|411,509
|Agricultural real estate
|193,768
|191,752
|68,609
|68,548
|69,701
|Consumer real estate
|159,540
|160,967
|80,766
|83,134
|82,853
|Commercial and industrial
|125,609
|137,949
|121,793
|119,536
|116,351
|Agricultural
|113,755
|112,898
|108,495
|103,624
|104,830
|Consumer
|48,952
|47,647
|41,953
|41,444
|40,513
|Industrial development bonds
|7,341
|7,392
|5,889
|6,005
|6,071
|Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(1,091
|)
|(1,133
|)
|(915
|)
|(810
|)
|(813
|)
|Total loans,net
|$
|1,091,131
|$
|1,098,465
|$
|846,374
|$
|838,698
|$
|831,015
|Asset quality data
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2018
|June 30, 2018
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,188
|$
|542
|$
|483
|$
|903
|Troubled debt restructuring
|$
|981
|$
|102
|$
|178
|$
|205
|$
|218
|90 day past due and accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,188
|$
|542
|$
|483
|$
|903
|Other real estate owned
|$
|329
|$
|510
|$
|600
|$
|717
|$
|649
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|1,657
|$
|1,698
|$
|1,142
|$
|1,200
|$
|1,552
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|6,964
|$
|6,636
|$
|6,755
|$
|6,755
|$
|7,104
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
|0.64
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.85
|%
|Net charge-offs:
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|86
|$
|169
|$
|84
|$
|81
|$
|143
|Year-to-date
|$
|255
|$
|169
|$
|417
|$
|332
|$
|251
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|Quarter-to-date
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.12
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.11
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans
|375.51
|%
|558.92
|%
|1249.57
|%
|1399.58
|%
|751.49
|%
|(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|PRO-FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Pro-forma Three Months Ended
|Pro-forma Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Earnings per share
|Net income
|$
|6,149
|$
|6,787
|$
|10,402
|$
|11,589
|Less: distributed earnings allocated to participating securities
|(11
|)
|(13
|)
|(23
|)
|(25
|)
|Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
|(33
|)
|(43
|)
|(52
|)
|(72
|)
|Net earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|6,105
|$
|6,731
|$
|10,327
|$
|11,492
|Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities
|11,106,367
|11,095,898
|11,098,149
|11,095,928
|Less: average unvested restricted shares
|(77,304
|)
|(92,368
|)
|(80,343
|)
|(92,398
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|11,029,063
|11,003,530
|11,017,806
|11,003,530
|Basic earnings and diluted per share
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.04
The results of operations of Bank of Geneva have been included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements since the acquisition date of January 1, 2019. The following schedule includes pro-forma results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 as if the Bank of Geneva acquisitions had occurred as of the beginning of the comparable prior reporting period.
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,107,271
|$
|16,723
|6.04
|%
|$
|833,932
|$
|10,521
|5.05
|%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|169,776
|933
|2.20
|%
|149,284
|707
|1.89
|%
|Tax-exempt Investment Securities
|33,622
|170
|2.56
|%
|50,663
|247
|2.47
|%
|Fed Funds Sold & Other
|85,145
|457
|2.15
|%
|19,315
|62
|1.28
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,395,814
|18,283
|5.25
|%
|1,053,194
|11,537
|4.41
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|117,185
|61,343
|Total Assets
|$
|1,512,999
|$
|1,114,537
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings Deposits
|$
|718,731
|$
|2,006
|1.12
|%
|$
|558,826
|$
|835
|0.60
|%
|Other Time Deposits
|265,113
|1,333
|2.01
|%
|181,590
|554
|1.22
|%
|Other Borrowed Money
|24,668
|269
|4.36
|%
|5,000
|20
|1.60
|%
|Fed Funds Purchased & Securities
|Sold under Agreement to Repurch.
|26,231
|141
|2.15
|%
|26,292
|118
|1.80
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|1,034,743
|3,749
|1.45
|%
|771,708
|1,527
|0.79
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|257,765
|206,602
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|220,491
|$
|136,227
|Net Interest Income and interest rate spread
|14,534
|3.80
|%
|10,010
|3.62
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.18
|%
|3.83
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|For the Six Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,107,649
|$
|31,403
|5.67
|%
|$
|829,545
|$
|20,623
|4.97
|%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|160,830
|1,775
|2.21
|%
|150,464
|1,426
|1.90
|%
|Tax-exempt Investment Securities
|34,067
|340
|2.53
|%
|50,245
|487
|2.45
|%
|Fed Funds Sold & Other
|59,526
|627
|2.11
|%
|19,435
|137
|1.41
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,362,072
|34,145
|5.03
|%
|1,049,689
|22,673
|4.35
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|59,609
|65,358
|Total Assets
|$
|1,421,681
|$
|1,115,047
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings Deposits
|$
|695,302
|$
|3,533
|1.02
|%
|$
|555,181
|$
|1,576
|0.57
|%
|Other Time Deposits
|253,991
|2,419
|1.90
|%
|183,729
|1,132
|1.23
|%
|Other Borrowed Money
|26,424
|556
|4.21
|%
|5,000
|40
|1.60
|%
|Fed Funds Purchased & Securities
|Sold under Agreement to Repurch.
|30,012
|326
|2.17
|%
|26,689
|242
|1.81
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|1,005,729
|6,834
|1.36
|%
|770,599
|2,990
|0.78
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|198,042
|208,991
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|217,910
|$
|135,457
|Net Interest Income and interest rate spread
|27,311
|3.67
|%
|19,683
|3.57
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.03
|%
|3.78
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
