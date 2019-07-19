Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2019 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Positive Operating Momentum Drives Strong Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2019 second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2019.

2019 Second Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

65 consecutive quarters of profitability

Total loans increased 31.3% to $1.091 billion as a result of the contribution from the Limberlost acquisition and strong organic consumer lending and residential mortgage growth

Total assets increased 38.5% and crossed $1.5 billion for the first time in F&M’s history

Strong organic deposit growth, which has increased year-to-date by 16.6% or $154.2 million

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 45.2% to $14.5 million

Net income increased 50.2% to $6.2 million

Adjusted net income was $6.2 million, which accounts for one-time acquisition related expenses of $31,000 and a $1.6 million benefit from recoveries that occurred in the 2019 second quarter

Earnings per basic and diluted share increased 27.3% to $0.56 per basic and diluted share

Adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.42, which accounts for one-time adjusted acquisition related expenses of $0.00 per basic and diluted share and a $0.14 per basic and diluted share benefit from recoveries that occurred in the 2019 second quarter

Tangible book value per share increased 7.9% to $15.49 per share

“Strong operating momentum continued in the 2019 second quarter and earnings per diluted share increased 27.3% to $0.56,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While earnings benefited from a nice recovery in the second quarter, core profitability remains strong as a result of year-over-year loan growth, improved margins, and favorable asset quality. In addition, the Limberlost acquisition, which was completed on January 1, 2019, is now fully integrated and has started contributing to our financial performance and earnings. I am extremely pleased with the quick combination of Limberlost and F&M and the opportunities our larger scale will create for F&M in the future.”

“Total loans declined slightly over the past three months, primarily due to the impacts a wet planting season had on agricultural customers across our markets and the payoff of several classified loans that occurred in the second quarter, which was higher than normal. Our loan portfolio would have increased sequentially, if second quarter payoffs and paydowns were in line with historical trends. We have a strong pipeline of new loans that will be originated during the third quarter, including several large loans to customers in Southern Michigan. This market supports a compelling opportunity for F&M and we already have $62.8 million in loans and $16.3 million in deposits in Southern Michigan, even though we have no physical presence in the market. As large regional financial institutions focus on bigger markets and opportunities, we believe F&M is well positioned to grow our brand throughout our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets.”

Income Statement

Net income for the 2019 second quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $6.2 million, compared to $4.1 million for the same period last year. Net income for the 2019 second quarter included $31,000 of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $1.6 million benefit from recoveries. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2019 second quarter was $0.56, compared to $0.44 for the same period last year. 2019 second quarter earnings included $0.00 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $0.14 per basic and diluted share benefit from recoveries.

Cost of funds outpaced asset yield improvements for the 2019 second quarter and first half as a result of higher dollar volume of deposits and increased rates on deposits. Overall, the company believes profitability from core operations is on track to match the expectations for 2019 with the acquisition factored in.

Net income for the 2019 first half ended June 30, 2019, was $9.4 million, compared to $7.9 million for the same period last year. Net income for the 2019 first half included $1.2 million of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $1.6 million benefit from recoveries. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2019 first half was $0.85, compared to $0.85 for the same period last year. 2019 first half earnings included $0.09 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $0.14 per basic and diluted share benefit from recoveries.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans, net at June 30, 2019, increased 31.3% or by $260.1 million to $1.091 billion, compared to $831.0 million at June 30, 2018. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of the Limberlost acquisition and organic loan growth.

F&M’s asset quality remains strong. Despite the 38.5% year-over-year increase in total assets at June 30, 2019, nonperforming assets were up only $105,000 or 6.7%. In addition, nonperforming loans to total loans remains low and at June 30, 2019 were 0.12%, compared to 0.11% for the same period last year. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 375.5% at June 30, 2019, compared to 751.5% at June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, were $86,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $143,000 or 0.02% of average loans, at June 30, 2018. Year-to-date, net charge-offs at June 30, 2019, were $255,000, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $251,000 or 0.03% of average loans at June 30, 2018.

Mr. Eller continued, “Economic trends within our markets remain stable, supporting F&M’s growth and excellent asset quality. Total agricultural loans were $307.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $307.8 million at March 31, 2019, and $174.5 million at June 30, 2018. Most of our agricultural customers utilize crop insurance, which will protect them from the wettest planting season in approximately 40 years and the impacts weather has on farm revenues. Agricultural lending is one of F&M’s core competencies. All of F&M’s agricultural lenders are farmers themselves and many of our communities are dependent on the farm economy. F&M is dedicated to helping our agricultural customers during this difficult season, especially as other larger lenders have pulled back from this market.”

Deposits

Over the past three months, deposits have increased organically 4.6% or by $54.9 million to $1.242 billion at June 30, 2019. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing continues to be due primarily to new product development that has allowed the company to attract new customers and expand existing customer holdings.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $172.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $165.5 million at March 31, 2019, and $137.5 million at June 30, 2018. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2019, was $15.49 per share, compared to $14.90 per share at March 31, 2019, and $14.36 at June 30, 2018.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 62.9% to $224.0 million at June 30, 2019, from $137.6 million at June 30, 2018, and increased 3.3% from $216.9 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.77%, compared to 12.38% at June 30, 2018. The decline in the Tier 1 leverage ratio was primarily due to the added goodwill associated with the Limberlost acquisition.

For the 2019 second quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share, which is a 7.1% increase over the 2018 second quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over nine consecutive years.

“Over the past year we have made significant investments across our organization to strengthen F&M’s platform and expand our leadership team, while remodeling our offices and providing our customers with new, market-leading financial products and services. In addition, attracting, developing, and retaining our employees is an important component of our strategy and during the second quarter, we announced the addition of Benét Rupp as F&M’s Chief People Officer. The investments we are making are focused on supporting the current and future needs of both F&M and our customers, and I am encouraged by our progress. We are currently working on a three-year strategic plan, which will be the basis of our success in the future. I remain excited by our near- and long-term potential and based on our strong year-to-date financial results, expect 2019 to be another record year for F&M,” concluded Mr. Eller.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.5 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M“) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact Marty Filogamo

Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435

mfilogamo@fm.bank ﻿ Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 16,723 $ 14,680 $ 10,955 $ 10,725 $ 10,521 $ 31,403 $ 20,623 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 816 713 630 613 612 1,529 1,235 Municipalities 211 211 250 275 289 422 570 Dividends 76 88 56 56 53 164 108 Federal funds sold and other 457 170 112 84 62 627 137 Total interest income 18,283 15,862 12,003 11,753 11,537 34,145 22,673 Interest Expense Deposits 3,339 2,613 1,670 1,611 1,389 5,952 2,708 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 141 185 127 134 118 326 242 Borrowed funds 269 287 20 20 20 556 40 Total interest expense 3,749 3,085 1,817 1,765 1,527 6,834 2,990 Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses 14,534 12,777 10,186 9,988 10,010 27,311 19,683 Provision for Loan Losses 133 30 105 47 132 163 172 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 14,401 12,747 10,081 9,941 9,878 27,148 19,511 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 1,694 1,578 1,612 1,392 1,465 3,272 2,931 Other service charges and fees 1,091 1,041 1,032 1,097 1,040 2,132 2,052 Net gain on sale of loans 196 102 140 184 301 298 433 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities - (26 ) (19 ) 10 - (26 ) - Total noninterest income 2,981 2,695 2,765 2,683 2,806 5,676 5,416 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 3,830 4,312 3,834 3,391 3,225 8,142 6,535 Employee benefits 1,223 1,594 1,102 1,029 848 2,817 1,984 Net occupancy expense 614 667 451 478 441 1,281 828 Furniture and equipment 763 696 450 588 565 1,459 1,072 Data processing 376 1,299 318 364 305 1,675 636 Franchise taxes 229 258 244 243 228 487 467 ATM expense 418 447 368 327 333 865 645 Advertising 382 260 218 236 247 642 433 Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned 28 15 27 1 (1 ) 43 16 FDIC assessment 98 96 77 81 81 194 168 Mortgage servicing rights amortization 105 75 100 84 95 180 180 Consulting fees 95 113 461 179 178 208 288 Other general and administrative 1,551 1,679 1,167 1,125 1,093 3,230 2,026 Total noninterest expense 9,712 11,511 8,817 8,126 7,638 21,223 15,278 Income Before Income Taxes 7,670 3,931 4,029 4,498 5,046 11,601 9,649 Income Taxes 1,490 707 836 623 932 2,197 1,768 Net Income 6,180 3,224 3,193 3,875 4,114 9,404 7,881 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 3,061 1,749 2,374 (617 ) (344 ) 4,810 (2,815 ) Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities - 26 19 (10 ) - 26 - Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 3,061 1,775 2,393 (627 ) (344 ) 4,836 (2,815 ) Tax expense (benefit) 643 373 503 (132 ) (72 ) 1,016 (591 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,418 1,402 1,890 (495 ) (272 ) 3,820 (2,224 ) Comprehensive Income $ 8,598 $ 4,626 $ 5,083 $ 3,380 $ 3,842 $ 13,224 $ 5,657 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.56 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.85 $ 0.85 Dividends Declared $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.27

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 108,085 $ 48,740 $ 37,492 $ 28,782 $ 31,838 Federal funds sold 15,193 33,109 873 939 726 Total cash and cash equivalents 123,278 81,849 38,365 29,721 32,564 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,509 4,509 4,019 4,019 4,019 Securities - available-for-sale 204,415 174,682 168,447 183,075 187,036 Other securities, at cost 5,789 5,789 3,679 3,717 3,717 Loans held for sale 1,909 859 495 1,679 913 Loans, net 1,084,448 1,091,829 839,599 831,943 824,226 Premises and equipment 26,013 25,205 22,615 22,117 21,957 Goodwill 47,340 47,340 4,074 4,074 4,074 Mortgage servicing rights 2,465 2,397 2,385 2,373 2,356 Other real estate owned 329 510 600 717 649 Bank owned life insurance 15,050 14,963 14,884 14,799 14,692 Other assets 15,002 15,729 17,001 9,778 9,129 Total Assets $ 1,530,547 $ 1,465,661 $ 1,116,163 $ 1,108,012 $ 1,105,332 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 242,510 $ 236,847 $ 215,422 $ 197,088 $ 200,067 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 430,505 418,773 298,254 314,873 311,185 Savings 293,179 272,875 227,701 230,306 238,167 Time 276,153 258,929 187,413 186,592 181,347 Total deposits 1,242,347 1,187,424 928,790 928,859 930,766 Federal Funds Purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 27,102 25,521 32,181 27,026 23,898 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 24,532 24,682 - 5,000 5,000 Dividend payable 1,654 1,654 1,379 1,287 1,284 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,865 9,446 10,526 6,493 6,808 Total liabilities 1,306,500 1,248,727 972,876 968,665 967,756 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 6/30/19, 10,400,000 shares 12/31/18 81,955 81,760 10,823 10,589 11,842 Treasury stock - 1,123,817 shares 6/30/19, 1,114,739 shares 12/31/18 (12,707 ) (12,680 ) (12,409 ) (12,409 ) (12,186 ) Retained earnings 153,993 149,466 147,887 146,072 142,330 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 806 (1,612 ) (3,014 ) (4,905 ) (4,410 ) Total stockholders' equity 224,047 216,934 143,287 139,347 137,576 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,530,547 $ 1,465,661 $ 1,116,163 $ 1,108,012 $ 1,105,332

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT FINANCIAL DATA For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Selected financial data June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Return on average assets 1.63 % 1.00 % 1.15 % 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.32 % 1.41 % Return on average equity 11.21 % 7.16 % 9.04 % 11.19 % 12.08 % 8.63 % 11.64 % Yield on earning assets 5.25 % 4.80 % 4.52 % 4.52 % 4.41 % 5.03 % 4.35 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.45 % 1.26 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.79 % 1.36 % 0.78 % Net interest spread 3.80 % 3.54 % 3.60 % 3.60 % 3.62 % 3.57 % 3.57 % Net interest margin 4.18 % 3.87 % 3.85 % 3.85 % 3.83 % 3.78 % 3.78 % Efficiency 56.00 % 73.11 % 67.59 % 63.86 % 60.89 % 64.09 % 60.55 % Dividend payout ratio 26.78 % 42.77 % 43.16 % 33.21 % 31.21 % 32.26 % 31.43 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 15.49 $ 14.90 $ 14.96 $ 14.53 $ 14.36 Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.77 % 13.35 % 12.81 % 12.63 % 12.38 % Loans June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 443,257 $ 440,993 $ 419,784 $ 417,217 $ 411,509 Agricultural real estate 193,768 191,752 68,609 68,548 69,701 Consumer real estate 159,540 160,967 80,766 83,134 82,853 Commercial and industrial 125,609 137,949 121,793 119,536 116,351 Agricultural 113,755 112,898 108,495 103,624 104,830 Consumer 48,952 47,647 41,953 41,444 40,513 Industrial development bonds 7,341 7,392 5,889 6,005 6,071 Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs (1,091 ) (1,133 ) (915 ) (810 ) (813 ) Total loans,net $ 1,091,131 $ 1,098,465 $ 846,374 $ 838,698 $ 831,015 Asset quality data June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 1,328 $ 1,188 $ 542 $ 483 $ 903 Troubled debt restructuring $ 981 $ 102 $ 178 $ 205 $ 218 90 day past due and accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans $ 1,328 $ 1,188 $ 542 $ 483 $ 903 Other real estate owned $ 329 $ 510 $ 600 $ 717 $ 649 Nonperforming assets $ 1,657 $ 1,698 $ 1,142 $ 1,200 $ 1,552 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 6,964 $ 6,636 $ 6,755 $ 6,755 $ 7,104 Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 0.64 % 0.60 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.85 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 86 $ 169 $ 84 $ 81 $ 143 Year-to-date $ 255 $ 169 $ 417 $ 332 $ 251 Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Year-to-date 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans 375.51 % 558.92 % 1249.57 % 1399.58 % 751.49 % (1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) PRO-FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE Pro-forma Three Months Ended Pro-forma Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Earnings per share Net income $ 6,149 $ 6,787 $ 10,402 $ 11,589 Less: distributed earnings allocated to participating securities (11 ) (13 ) (23 ) (25 ) Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (33 ) (43 ) (52 ) (72 ) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 6,105 $ 6,731 $ 10,327 $ 11,492 Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities 11,106,367 11,095,898 11,098,149 11,095,928 Less: average unvested restricted shares (77,304 ) (92,368 ) (80,343 ) (92,398 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,029,063 11,003,530 11,017,806 11,003,530 Basic earnings and diluted per share $ 0.56 $ 0.61 $ 0.94 $ 1.04

The results of operations of Bank of Geneva have been included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements since the acquisition date of January 1, 2019. The following schedule includes pro-forma results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 as if the Bank of Geneva acquisitions had occurred as of the beginning of the comparable prior reporting period.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Loans $ 1,107,271 $ 16,723 6.04 % $ 833,932 $ 10,521 5.05 % Taxable Investment Securities 169,776 933 2.20 % 149,284 707 1.89 % Tax-exempt Investment Securities 33,622 170 2.56 % 50,663 247 2.47 % Fed Funds Sold & Other 85,145 457 2.15 % 19,315 62 1.28 % Total Interest Earning Assets 1,395,814 18,283 5.25 % 1,053,194 11,537 4.41 % Nonearning Assets 117,185 61,343 Total Assets $ 1,512,999 $ 1,114,537 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings Deposits $ 718,731 $ 2,006 1.12 % $ 558,826 $ 835 0.60 % Other Time Deposits 265,113 1,333 2.01 % 181,590 554 1.22 % Other Borrowed Money 24,668 269 4.36 % 5,000 20 1.60 % Fed Funds Purchased & Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurch. 26,231 141 2.15 % 26,292 118 1.80 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,034,743 3,749 1.45 % 771,708 1,527 0.79 % Noninterest bearing Liabilities 257,765 206,602 Stockholders Equity $ 220,491 $ 136,227 Net Interest Income and interest rate spread 14,534 3.80 % 10,010 3.62 % Net Interest Margin 4.18 % 3.83 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Loans $ 1,107,649 $ 31,403 5.67 % $ 829,545 $ 20,623 4.97 % Taxable Investment Securities 160,830 1,775 2.21 % 150,464 1,426 1.90 % Tax-exempt Investment Securities 34,067 340 2.53 % 50,245 487 2.45 % Fed Funds Sold & Other 59,526 627 2.11 % 19,435 137 1.41 % Total Interest Earning Assets 1,362,072 34,145 5.03 % 1,049,689 22,673 4.35 % Nonearning Assets 59,609 65,358 Total Assets $ 1,421,681 $ 1,115,047 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings Deposits $ 695,302 $ 3,533 1.02 % $ 555,181 $ 1,576 0.57 % Other Time Deposits 253,991 2,419 1.90 % 183,729 1,132 1.23 % Other Borrowed Money 26,424 556 4.21 % 5,000 40 1.60 % Fed Funds Purchased & Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurch. 30,012 326 2.17 % 26,689 242 1.81 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,005,729 6,834 1.36 % 770,599 2,990 0.78 % Noninterest bearing Liabilities 198,042 208,991 Stockholders Equity $ 217,910 $ 135,457 Net Interest Income and interest rate spread 27,311 3.67 % 19,683 3.57 % Net Interest Margin 4.03 % 3.78 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.