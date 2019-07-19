Webinar Announcement: 2021 IECC Update

2021 International Energy Conservation Code Update – what may be coming to the 2021 IECC next year.

The code cycle is upon us, and critical decisions about the next round of code changes are being made affecting how we build in the United States. Join Green Builder Media and NV Energy Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:00 Eastern, to hear nationally esteemed code experts Jim Meyers and Shaunna Mozingo explore significant changes to residential and commercial codes.



Topics of discussion will include key amendments, field findings, compliance paths, and innovative products and approaches to meet and exceed code.



About the Presenters:

Jim Meyers is Senior Associate, Director of Buildings Efficiency Program, where he works on increasing energy efficiency in buildings. Jim is responsible for leading the buildings programs including adoption of newer energy codes and standards, going beyond code with green building programs, collaborating with stakeholders to increase efficiency in the build environment.

Previous to his current position Jim was a regional manager for an insulation trade association where he educated the building industry on the benefits of more energy efficient building enclosures and a Technical Director of a home energy rating provider.

He has provided building efficiency trainings across numerous building industries. Jim actively participates in International Code Council committees and was on the 2021 IECC Residential Committee, USGBC chapters and is a board member of the Energy Efficiency Business Coalition a non-profit trade association that represents energy efficiency businesses. His engineering degree comes from San Jose State University and is a LEED Green Association and Certified Green Professional.

Shaunna Mozingo: President, The Mozingo Code Group, LLC. In addition to being a plans analyst and inspector for a jurisdiction, Shaunna has managed over 20 energy code related contracts over the past 8 years, conducting research and providing training to code officials, builders, Energy Raters and designers both locally and around the U.S; provided code adoption assistance to many jurisdictions and hosted over 100 free webinars on energy code topics.

Shaunna also has served as a building inspector and competition juror for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon Competitions and served as the inspector for the China Solar Decathlon Competition.

She has been awarded the Department of Energy’s Jeffrey A Johnson Award for excellence in the advancement of building energy codes and performance, IMT and ICC’s Standard Bearer’s Award for her efforts in compliance with energy codes as well as the South West Energy Efficiency Project’s Award for Leadership in Energy Codes. Shaunna is a past president of the Colorado Chapter of ICC and serves on the Chapter’s Education, Legislative, Code Development and Membership committees. She was appointed to the International Code Council’s Commercial Energy Code Development Committee and Code Correlation Committee for the 2018 and 2021 code cycles. Shaunna’s latest accomplishment has been co-authoring the book, “2018 Energy Codes Essentials” for the International Code Council.

Sponsored by NV Energy and Green Builder Media



