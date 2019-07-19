Sim Farar Joins Weyland Tech, Inc. Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) (“Weyland” or the “Company”), a global provider of mobile business applications, announced today that Sim Farar, Los Angeles based businessman, joined the Advisory Board of the Company.



Mr. Farar brings to Weyland Tech 30 years of experience in both public and private sectors. From 1999 - 2000, following a presidential appointment and confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Mr. Farar served as the United States Representative to the 54th General Assembly at the United Nations. In February 2011, again following presidential appointment and confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Mr. Farar was named as a Commissioner to the U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy, which is charged with appraising U.S. Government activities intended to understand, inform and influence foreign publics. The Commission reports to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress. He currently serves as Chair of that Commission. From 2001 to 2005 he also served on the Board of Fire and Police Pension Commissioners of the City of Los Angeles.

In the private sector, Mr. Farar has served as CEO, Chairman of the Board, Director and consultant to a number of companies, including JDF Investment Co. LLC, IFC Financial Services Corp, and has served as an adviser to several other private and public companies.

“In addition to his commercial success, Sim brings very impressive achievements and deep understanding of public policy sector on regional, national and global levels. With his unique skills, innovative thinking and the strength of his relationships, Sim is an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board,” commented Brent Suen, Chief Executive Officer of Weyland Tech.

The goal of the newly formed Advisory Board is to advise the leadership of Weyland on a range of subjects, including financing, strategy, marketing, government affairs, partnerships and M&A.

About Weyland:

Weyland is a global provider of mobile business applications. The Company operates a Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) software used on mobile ‘smartphones’. The PaaS platform offers a mobile presence to Small-to-Medium-Sized-Businesses (“SMB’s”) in emerging markets, with partnerships on 3 continents and growing. The PaaS platform, offered in 14 languages with over 70 integrated modules, enables SMB’s to create native mobile applications (“apps”) for Apple’s iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background, empowering SMB’s to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and efficient manner.

