Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.442 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.6 million or $0.20 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $3.6 million or $0.22 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.0 million or $0.33 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $6.9 million or $0.42 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018.



The current year includes the benefits of our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants National Bank of Sacramento (“Merchants”). In May, we successfully converted all of Merchant’s computer records onto our core system. As previously announced, the Company’s subsidiary bank, which had been operating under multiple names, simultaneously changed the name for all locations to Merchants Bank of Commerce. To date, acquisition related costs have totaled $2.3 million and costs related to the name change have totaled $464 thousand. All significant costs for these two projects have now been absorbed.

Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “I am very pleased with our second quarter accomplishments which are the result of the hard work of our dedicated and talented employees. The changes made during the second quarter reflect the continued execution of our strategic plan. I am particularly excited that with the successful integration of Merchant’s data systems along with our name change, we now operate our bank under one name and one computer system. These changes will lead to greater efficiencies and reinforce a consistent message throughout our company.”

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2019:

Net income of $3.6 million was an increase of $26 thousand (1%) from $3.6 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.20 per share – diluted was a decrease of $0.02 (9%) from $0.22 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants.

Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $376 thousand. Costs related to the name change of our subsidiary bank totaled $464 thousand.

Net interest income increased $1.9 million (17%) to $13.5 million compared to $11.6 million for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average assets decreased to 1.01% compared to 1.14% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity decreased to 8.93% compared to 11.32% for the same period in the prior year.

Average loans totaled $1.028 billion, an increase of $106 million (11%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.

Average earning assets totaled $1.353 billion, an increase of $145 million (12%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.

Average deposits totaled $1.218 billion, an increase of $163 million (15%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.

-Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.054 billion, an increase of $170 million (19%) compared to the same period in the prior year.

-Average certificates of deposit totaled $164.1 million, a decrease of $6.7 million (4%) compared to same period in the prior year.

-Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.054 billion, an increase of $170 million (19%) compared to the same period in the prior year. -Average certificates of deposit totaled $164.1 million, a decrease of $6.7 million (4%) compared to same period in the prior year. The Company's efficiency ratio was 65.9% compared to 61.2% during the same period in the prior year.

-The Company’s efficiency ratio of 65.9% for the second quarter of 2019 includes $376 thousand in acquisition costs and $464 thousand in name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 60.1%.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 totaled $13.5 million or 0.94% of total assets, an increase of $9.1 million since June 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.3 million commercial real estate loan.

Book value per common share was $9.22 at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.97 at June 30, 2018.

Tangible book value per common share was $8.29 at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.85 at June 30, 2018.

Financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

Net income of $6.0 million ($0.33 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $909 thousand (13%) from $6.9 million ($0.42 per share – diluted) earned during the same period in the prior year.

Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $2.3 million. Costs related to the name change of our subsidiary bank totaled $464 thousand.

Net interest income increased $3.6 million (16%) to $26.5 million compared to $22.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average assets decreased to 0.83% compared to 1.10% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity decreased to 7.59% compared to 10.84% for the same period in the prior year.

Average loans totaled $1.011 billion, an increase of $107 million (12%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.

Average earning assets totaled $1.345 billion, an increase of $150 million (13%) compared the same period in the prior year.

Average deposits totaled $1.221 billion, an increase of $158 million (15%) compared the same period in the prior year.

-Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.055 billion, an increase of $169 million (19%) compared to the same period in the prior year.

-Average certificates of deposit totaled $165.8 million, a decrease of $10.6 million (6%) compared to the same period in the prior year.

-Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.055 billion, an increase of $169 million (19%) compared to the same period in the prior year. -Average certificates of deposit totaled $165.8 million, a decrease of $10.6 million (6%) compared to the same period in the prior year. The Company's efficiency ratio was 71.7% compared to 63.1% for the same period in the prior year.

-The Company’s efficiency ratio of 71.7% for the first six months of 2019 includes $2.3 million in acquisition costs and $464 thousand in name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 62.0%.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 totaled $13.5 million or 0.94% of total assets, an increase of $9.3 million since December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.3 million commercial real estate loan.

Book value per common share was $9.22 at June 30, 2019 compared to $8.47 at December 31, 2018.

Tangible book value per common share was $8.29 at June 30, 2019 compared to $8.36 at December 31, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.

TABLE 1 SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended Net income, average assets and June 30, March 31, June 30, average shareholders' equity 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net income $ 3,644 $ 3,618 $ 2,306 $ 5,950 $ 6,859 Average total assets $ 1,450,725 $ 1,276,697 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,438,361 $ 1,262,710 Average total earning assets $ 1,353,200 $ 1,208,281 $ 1,337,006 $ 1,345,177 $ 1,195,154 Average shareholders' equity $ 163,598 $ 128,181 $ 152,705 $ 158,182 $ 127,628 Selected performance ratios Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.14 % 0.66 % 0.83 % 1.10 % Return on average equity 8.93 % 11.32 % 6.12 % 7.59 % 10.84 % Efficiency ratio 65.9 % 61.2 % 77.7 % 71.7 % 63.1 % Share and per share amounts Weighted average shares - basic (1) 18,134 16,245 17,489 17,816 16,237 Weighted average shares - diluted (1) 18,194 16,325 17,552 17,878 16,319 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.13 $ 0.33 $ 0.42 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.13 $ 0.33 $ 0.42 At June 30, At March 31, Share and per share amounts 2019 2018 2019 Common shares outstanding (2) 18,214 16,318 18,213 Book value per common share (2) $ 9.22 $ 7.97 $ 8.90 Tangible book value per common share (2)(3) $ 8.29 $ 7.85 $ 7.96 Capital ratios (4) Bank of Commerce Holdings Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.56 % 12.15 % 12.40 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.41 % 13.07 % 13.25 % Total capital ratio 15.35 % 15.20 % 15.19 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.08 % 11.07 % 11.05 % Tangible common equity ratio (5) 10.59 % 10.02 % 9.97 % Merchants Bank of Commerce Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.06 % 12.51 % 13.98 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.06 % 12.51 % 13.98 % Total capital ratio 15.16 % 13.72 % 15.08 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.61 % 10.60 % 11.66 % (1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non participative in dividends or voting rights. (2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan. (3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy. (4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject. (5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.





BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.442 billion, gross loans of $1.037 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $12 million, total deposits of $1.236 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $168 million.

TABLE 2 LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, % of % of Change % of 2019 Total 2018 Total Amount % 2019 Total Commercial $ 152,303 15 % $ 139,670 15 % $ 12,633 9 % $ 149,575 14 % Real estate - construction and land development 37,685 4 21,292 2 16,393 77 % 30,335 3 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 468,706 45 427,088 46 41,618 10 % 469,048 46 Real estate - commercial owner occupied 210,711 21 199,412 21 11,299 6 % 209,099 20 Real estate - residential - ITIN 35,162 3 39,424 4 (4,262 ) (11 ) % 36,145 3 Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 67,092 6 33,391 4 33,701 101 % 68,092 7 Real estate - residential - equity lines 23,656 2 28,879 3 (5,223 ) (18 ) % 26,162 3 Consumer and other 41,409 4 47,660 5 (6,251 ) (13 ) % 46,150 4 Gross loans 1,036,724 100 % 936,816 100 % 99,908 11 % 1,034,606 100 % Deferred fees and costs 2,005 1,763 242 1,992 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,038,729 938,579 100,150 1,036,598 Allowance for loan and lease losses (12,445 ) (12,388 ) (57 ) (12,242 ) Net loans $ 1,026,284 $ 926,191 $ 100,093 $ 1,024,356 Average loans $ 1,028,187 $ 922,687 $ 105,500 11 % $ 993,261 Average yield on loans during the quarter 5.01 % 4.85 % 0.16 4.91 % Average yield on loans during the year 4.96 % 4.89 % 0.07 4.91 %

The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.037 billion at June 30, 2019, compared with $937 million and $1.035 billion at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively, an increase of $100 million and $2 million, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, Merchants Holding Company acquisition provided an additional $85.3 million of loans. At June 30, 2019, gross loans from the acquisition totaled $83.4 million.

The average yield on loans during the quarter was 5.01% compared to 4.85% and 4.91% for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, a $10.3 million commercial real estate loan was placed on nonaccrual status. The uncollected interest on the loan was reversed which reduced our average yield on loans by 5 basis points. During the second quarter of 2019, we received a loan prepayment penalty that increased the average yield by 5 basis points.

Gross loan balances in the table above include a fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants during the first quarter of 2019 of $2.0 million and $2.2 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. We recorded $48 thousand and $195 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively.

TABLE 3 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, % of % of Change % of 2019 Total 2018 Total Amount % 2019 Total Cash and due from banks $ 21,306 7 % $ 23,996 8 % $ (2,690 ) (11 ) % $ 32,104 9 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19,319 6 15,690 5 3,629 23 % 30,425 9 Total cash and cash equivalents 40,625 13 39,686 13 939 2 % 62,529 18 Investment securities: U.S. government and agencies 44,837 14 38,994 14 5,843 15 % 46,451 13 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 45,003 14 58,479 20 (13,476 ) (23 ) % 48,935 14 Residential mortgage backed securities and

collateralized mortgage obligations 168,085 50 121,218 43 46,867 39 % 171,814 47 Corporate securities 2,978 1 3,987 1 (1,009 ) (25 ) % 2,958 1 Commercial mortgage backed securities 24,868 8 24,742 9 126 1 % 23,864 7 Other asset backed securities 48 — 219 0 (171 ) (78 ) % 95 — Total investment securities - AFS 285,819 87 247,639 87 38,180 15 % 294,117 82 Total cash, cash equivalents and

investment securities $ 326,444 100 % $ 287,325 100 % $ 39,119 14 % $ 356,646 100 % Average yield on interest-bearing due

from banks and investment securities

during the quarter - nominal 2.81 % 2.56 % 0.25 2.83 % Average yield on interest-bearing due

from banks and investment securities

during the quarter - tax equivalent 2.92 % 2.72 % 0.20 2.95 %

As of June 30, 2019, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $21.3 million and interest-bearing deposits of $19.3 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.

Investment securities totaled $285.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared with $247.6 million and $294.1 million at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition included securities with a par value of $107.4 million. Management elected to sell securities with a par value of $67.8 million and $18.5 million during the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $92 thousand and $33 thousand for the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively.

Average securities balances and weighted average tax equivalent yields for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $289.4 million and 2.98% compared to $256.6 million and 2.82%, respectively.

At June 30, 2019, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $3.4 million compared with net unrealized losses of $4.9 million and $701 thousand at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.

TABLE 4 DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, % of % of Change % of 2019 Total 2018 Total Amount % 2019 Total Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 397,349 32 % $ 316,347 30 % $ 81,002 26 % $ 385,696 31 % Demand - interest-bearing 238,175 19 217,674 21 20,501 9 % 241,292 19 Money market 300,847 24 247,413 23 53,434 22 % 311,853 25 Total demand 936,371 75 781,434 74 154,937 20 % 938,841 75 Savings 138,591 11 106,170 10 32,421 31 % 139,237 11 Total non-maturing deposits 1,074,962 86 887,604 84 187,358 21 % 1,078,078 86 Certificates of deposit 160,556 14 166,925 16 (6,369 ) (4 ) % 170,216 14 Total deposits $ 1,235,518 100 % $ 1,054,529 100 % $ 180,989 17 % $ 1,248,294 100 %

Total deposits at June 30, 2019, increased $181 million or 17% to $1.236 billion compared to June 30, 2018 and decreased $13 million or 4% annualized compared to March 31, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $187.4 million or 21% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $3.2 million or less than 1% annualized compared to March 31, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $6.4 million or 4% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $9.7 million or 23% annualized compared to March 31, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2019, Merchants Holding Company acquisition provided an additional $190.2 million of deposits. The decrease in the acquired deposits of $16.5 million at June 30, 2019 is not attributable to the loss of any significant relationships. As illustrated in the following table, legacy deposits have experienced their seasonal decline, while wholesale time deposits have matured and were not renewed.

TABLE 5 YEAR TO DATE CHANGES IN DEPOSITS (amounts in thousands) Change In Acquired Change In Legacy Acquired Deposits For The Five Deposits For The Six Legacy Deposits Merchants Deposits Months Ended Months Ended Deposits At At December 31, At January 31, June 30, June 30, At June 30, 2018 2019 2019

2019

2019 Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 347,199 $ 51,880 $ (2,777 ) $ 1,047 $ 397,349 Demand - interest-bearing 252,202 28,231 (5,695 ) (36,563 ) 238,175 Money market 265,093 43,316 (1,805 ) (5,757 ) 300,847 Total demand 864,494 123,427 (10,277 ) (41,273 ) 936,371 Savings 114,840 28,786 (1,998 ) (3,037 ) 138,591 Total non-maturing deposits 979,334 152,213 (12,275 ) (44,310 ) 1,074,962 Certificates of deposit 152,382 38,003 (4,174 ) (25,655 ) 160,556 Total deposits $ 1,131,716 $ 190,216 $ (16,449 ) $ (69,965 ) $ 1,235,518





TABLE 6 WHOLESALE AND RECIPROCAL DEPOSITS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, 2019 2018 2019 CDARS / ICS reciprocal deposits $ 60,492 $ 60,538 $ 65,192 Online listing service wholesale time deposits 248 25,491 1,683 Total wholesale and reciprocal deposits $ 60,740 $ 86,029 $ 66,875

For calendar quarters prior to April 1, 2018, CDARS/ ICS reciprocal deposits were considered to be brokered deposits by regulatory authorities and were reported as such on quarterly Call Reports. With passage of The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act in May 2018, this is no longer so.

AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS

The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

TABLE 7 AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED For The Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Interest-bearing deposits 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.43 % Interest-bearing deposits and

noninterest-bearing demand 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.31 % All interest-bearing liabilities 0.74 % 0.67 % 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.60 % All interest-bearing liabilities and

noninterest-bearing demand 0.52 % 0.46 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.43 %





INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

TABLE 8 SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended June 30, Change March 31, Change 2019 2018 Amount % 2019 Amount % Interest income $ 15,127 $ 12,990 $ 2,137 16 % $ 14,427 $ 700 5 % Interest expense 1,632 1,410 222 16 % 1,423 209 15 % Net interest income 13,495 11,580 1,915 17 % 13,004 491 4 % Provision for loan

and lease losses — — — — % — — — % Noninterest income 1,100 962 138 14 % 1,057 43 4 % Noninterest expense 9,611 7,671 1,940 25 % 10,923 (1,312 ) (12 ) % Income before provision

for income taxes 4,984 4,871 113 2 % 3,138 1,846 59 % Provision for income taxes 1,340 1,253 87 7 % 832 508 61 % Net income $ 3,644 $ 3,618 $ 26 1 % $ 2,306 $ 1,338 58 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.02 ) (9 ) % $ 0.13 $ 0.07 54 % Average basic shares 18,134 16,245 1,889 12 % 17,489 645 4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.02 ) (9 ) % $ 0.13 $ 0.07 54 % Average diluted shares 18,194 16,325 1,869 11 % 17,552 642 4 % Dividends declared per

common share $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 25 % $ 0.04 $ 0.01 25 %

Second Quarter of 2019 Compared With Second Quarter of 2018

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $26 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2018. In the current quarter, net interest income was $1.9 million higher and noninterest income was $138 thousand higher. These positive changes were offset by noninterest expenses that were $1.9 million higher and the provision for income taxes was $87 thousand higher.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.9 million compared to the same period a year ago.

Interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $2.1 million or 16% to $15.1 million.

Interest and fees on loans increased $1.7 million due to a $105.5 million increase in average loan balances and a 16 basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.

Interest on securities increased $370 thousand due to a $32.9 million increase in average securities balances and a 21 basis point increase in average yield on the securities portfolio.

Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $84 thousand due to a $6.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, and a 60 basis point increase in average yield.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $222 thousand or 16% to $1.6 million.

Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $362 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $99.7 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $6.7 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 13 basis points.

Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco decreased $75 thousand. Average Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter were $30.0 million compared to $55.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $65 thousand. During the current quarter, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.

Provision for loan and lease losses

As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.3 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. However, net loan loss recoveries totaled $203 thousand for the current quarter and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $138 thousand compared to the second quarter for 2018. Gains on sale of investment securities increased $29 thousand and dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco stock increased $29 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $1.9 million compared to the same period a year previous, which included:

$464 thousand in costs related to the name change.

$376 thousand in acquisition costs.

$739 thousand increase in operating expenses from the Merchants acquisition.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.9% for the second quarter of 2019 (60.1% (non-GAAP) exclusive of non-recurring acquisition and name change costs). The ratio during the same period in 2018 was 61.2%. Management believes the efficiency ratio exclusive of non-recurring acquisition and name change cost is a useful measure because it provides more meaningful period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the Company’s performance.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.0 million was an effective tax rate of 26.9%. The tax provision for the second quarter of the prior year was $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $4.9 million for an effective tax rate of 25.7%. The current quarter includes $28 thousand, of acquisition costs which are not tax deductible.

Second Quarter of 2019 Compared With First Quarter of 2019

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $491 thousand higher, noninterest income was $43 thousand higher and noninterest expense was $1.3 million lower. These positive changes were offset by the provision for income taxes that was $508 thousand higher.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $491 thousand over the prior quarter. The second quarter includes three months of income and expense associated with the January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants. The first quarter includes two months.

Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $700 thousand or 5% to $15.1 million.

Interest and fees on loans increased $816 thousand due to a $34.9 million increase in average loan balances and a ten basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.

Interest on investment securities decreased $90 thousand due to a $14.1 million decrease in average securities balances partially offset by a 27 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio.

Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $26 thousand due to a $4.6 million decrease in average balances.

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $209 thousand or 15% to $1.6 million.

Interest expense on deposits increased $113 thousand as average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased $6.6 million, average certificates of deposit decreased $3.4 million and the average rate paid on these deposits increased by five basis points.

Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco increased $137 thousand. Average Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter were $30.0 million, compared to $8.8 million in the prior quarter

Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $41 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019 we completed the early repayment and termination of our senior debt agreement.

Provision for loan and lease losses

As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.3 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. However, net loan loss recoveries totaled $203 thousand for the current quarter and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $43 thousand, the increase was not concentrated in any one item.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $1.3 million. The decrease was due to a $1.6 million decrease in acquisition costs partially offset by $464 thousand increase in name change costs.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.9% for the second quarter of 2019 (60.1% (non-GAAP) exclusive of non-recurring acquisition and name change costs). The ratio during the prior quarter was 77.7% (64.0% exclusive of acquisition costs). Management believes the efficiency ratio exclusive of non-recurring acquisition and name change cost is a useful measure because it provides more meaningful period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the Company’s performance.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.0 million was an effective tax rate of 26.9%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $832 thousand on pre-tax income of $3.1 million was an effective tax rate of 26.5%. The current and prior quarter include $28 thousand and $150 thousand, respectively, of acquisition costs which are not tax deductible.

Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 8 presented earlier in this press release.

TABLE 9a NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Interest-earning assets: Net loans (2) $ 1,028,187 $ 12,847 5.01 % $ 922,687 $ 11,164 4.85 % $ 993,261 $ 12,031 4.91 % Taxable securities 249,907 1,733 2.78 % 206,247 1,278 2.49 % 253,068 1,764 2.83 % Tax-exempt securities 39,501 328 3.33 % 50,306 413 3.29 % 50,454 387 3.11 % Interest-bearing deposits

in other banks 35,605 219 2.47 % 29,041 135 1.86 % 40,223 245 2.47 % Average interest-

earning assets 1,353,200 15,127 4.48 % 1,208,281 12,990 4.31 % 1,337,006 14,427 4.38 % Cash and due from banks 21,942 19,880 21,392 Premises and equipment, net 15,819 14,167 14,581 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 16,995 1,943 11,872 Other assets 42,769 32,426 41,009 Average total assets $ 1,450,725 $ 1,276,697 $ 1,425,860 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 238,840 129 0.22 % $ 225,927 80 0.14 % $ 243,376 126 0.21 % Money market 296,326 380 0.51 % 241,724 135 0.22 % 293,396 289 0.40 % Savings 139,307 123 0.35 % 107,108 64 0.24 % 131,081 111 0.34 % Certificates of deposit 164,084 497 1.21 % 170,824 488 1.15 % 167,463 490 1.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 30,000 192 2.57 % 55,275 267 1.94 % 8,778 55 2.54 % Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 10,841 201 7.44 % 15,614 279 7.17 % 12,889 239 7.52 % Junior subordinated

debentures 10,310 110 4.28 % 10,310 97 3.77 % 10,310 113 4.44 % Average interest-

bearing liabilities 889,708 1,632 0.74 % 826,782 1,410 0.68 % 867,293 1,423 0.67 % Noninterest-bearing demand 379,173 309,199 388,410 Other liabilities 18,246 12,535 17,452 Shareholders’ equity 163,598 128,181 152,705 Average liabilities and

shareholders’ equity $ 1,450,725 $ 1,276,697 $ 1,425,860 Net interest income and

net interest margin (4) $ 13,495 4.00 % $ 11,580 3.84 % $ 13,004 3.94 % Tax equivalent net

interest margin (3) 4.03 % 3.88 % 3.98 % (1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $91 thousand, $145 thousand and $181 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $13.7 million, $4.2 million and $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate for 2019 and 2018. The amount of such adjustments was an addition to recorded income of approximately $87 thousand, $110 thousand and $103 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (4) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.





TABLE 9b NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Interest-earning assets: Net loans (2) $ 1,010,821 $ 24,878 4.96 % $ 903,389 $ 21,893 4.89 % Taxable securities 251,479 3,497 2.80 % 205,777 2,487 2.44 % Tax-exempt securities 44,947 715 3.21 % 55,021 876 3.21 % Interest-bearing deposits

in other banks 37,930 464 2.47 % 30,967 264 1.72 % Average interest-

earning assets 1,345,177 29,554 4.43 % 1,195,154 25,520 4.31 % Cash and due from banks 21,640 18,767 Premises and equipment, net 15,203 14,361 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 14,447 1,971 Other assets 41,894 32,457 Average total assets $ 1,438,361 $ 1,262,710 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 241,095 255 0.21 % $ 230,075 169 0.15 % Money market 294,869 669 0.46 % 238,963 267 0.23 % Savings 135,217 234 0.35 % 108,907 123 0.23 % Certificates of deposit 165,764 987 1.20 % 176,332 983 1.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 19,448 247 2.56 % 33,978 314 1.86 % Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 11,859 440 7.48 % 16,069 560 7.03 % Junior subordinated

debentures 10,310 223 4.36 % 10,310 179 3.50 % Average interest-

bearing liabilities 878,562 3,055 0.70 % 814,634 2,595 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing demand 383,766 308,304 Other liabilities 17,851 12,144 Shareholders’ equity 158,182 127,628 Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,438,361 $ 1,262,710 Net interest income and

net interest margin (4) $ 26,499 3.97 % $ 22,925 3.87 % Tax equivalent net

interest margin (3) 4.00 % 3.91 % (1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $272 thousand and $282 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $11.1 million and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate for 2019 and 2018. The amount of such adjustments was an addition to recorded income of approximately $190 thousand and $233 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (4) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.





TABLE 10 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Beginning balance ALLL $ 12,242 $ 12,292 $ 12,392 $ 12,388 $ 12,295 Provision for loan and lease losses — — — — — Loans charged-off (659 ) (348 ) (279 ) (198 ) (382 ) Loan loss recoveries 862 298 179 202 475 Ending balance ALLL $ 12,445 $ 12,242 $ 12,292 $ 12,392 $ 12,388 At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial $ 194 $ 1,018 $ 959 $ 899 $ 1,358 Real estate - construction and land development — — — — — Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 10,690 10,878 — — — Real estate - commercial owner occupied — — 548 — — Real estate - residential - ITIN 2,389 2,392 2,388 2,571 2,613 Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 217 182 185 179 184 Real estate - residential - equity lines — 42 43 44 44 Consumer and other 22 23 23 24 33 Total nonaccrual loans 13,512 14,535 4,146 3,717 4,232 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Commercial 1,092 1,187 1,224 1,291 1,420 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 791 793 795 797 799 Real estate - residential - ITIN 4,300 4,342 4,484 4,535 4,592 Real estate - residential - equity lines 242 358 363 367 372 Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans 6,425 6,680 6,866 6,990 7,183 All other accruing impaired loans — — — — — Total impaired loans $ 19,937 $ 21,215 $ 11,012 $ 10,707 $ 11,415 Gross loans outstanding at period end $ 1,036,724 $ 1,034,606 $ 946,251 $ 927,480 $ 936,816 Impaired loans to gross loans 1.92 % 2.05 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.22 % Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 1.30 % 1.40 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of: Gross loans 1.20 % 1.18 % 1.30 % 1.34 % 1.32 % Nonaccrual loans 92.10 % 84.22 % 296.48 % 333.39 % 292.72 % Impaired loans 62.42 % 57.70 % 111.62 % 115.74 % 108.52 %

We continue to monitor credit quality and adjust the ALLL to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.3 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics for the first two quarters of 2019. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $203 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago.

The loans acquired from Merchants were recorded at fair value which included a discount for credit risk which is not a part of the ALLL. As a result, our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans declined to 1.20% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 1.32% as of June 30, 2018 and increased compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2019.

Based on the Bank’s ALLL methodology, which uses criteria such as risk factors and historical loss rates, and given the ongoing improvements in asset quality, management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at June 30, 2019. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.

At June 30, 2019, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $19.9 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $727 thousand compared to impaired loans of $11.4 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.2 million at June 30, 2018 and impaired loans of $21.2 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.4 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in loans classified as impaired compared to the same period a year ago results from one $10.3 million commercial real estate loan.

TABLE 11 TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Nonaccrual $ 1,828 $ 2,725 $ 2,693 $ 2,720 $ 3,218 Accruing 6,425 6,680 6,866 6,990 7,183 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 8,253 $ 9,405 $ 9,559 $ 9,710 $ 10,401 Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans 0.80 % 0.91 % 1.01 % 1.05 % 1.11 %

There were two new troubled debt restructurings to grant a payment deferral modification and a maturity modification during the three months ended June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, we had 103 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 101 were performing according to their restructured terms.

TABLE 12 NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,512 $ 14,535 $ 4,146 $ 3,717 $ 4,232 90 days past due and still accruing — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 13,512 14,535 4,146 3,717 4,232 Other real estate owned ("OREO") — 34 31 136 140 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,512 $ 14,569 $ 4,177 $ 3,853 $ 4,372 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.30 % 1.40 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.94 % 0.99 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.34 %







The following table summarizes as of June 30, 2019 when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index.

TABLE 13 LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At June 30, 2019 Years 6 Through Beyond Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 10 Year 10 Total Rate Index: Fixed $ 48,588 $ 56,475 $ 47,676 $ 62,631 $ 41,420 $ 160,327 $ 35,466 $ 452,583 Variable: Prime 107,931 2,634 6,032 7,495 9,420 1,737 — 135,249 5 Year Treasury 29,766 29,299 81,885 89,985 67,317 38,093 — 336,345 7 Year Treasury 892 943 11,370 4,855 5,671 14,005 — 37,736 1 Year LIBOR 23,347 — — — — — — 23,347 Other Indexes 8,328 1,943 4,503 2,082 1,496 19,682 1,923 39,957 Nonaccrual 1,515 10,019 292 277 256 826 327 13,512 Total $ 220,367 $ 101,313 $ 151,758 $ 167,325 $ 125,580 $ 234,670 $ 37,716 $ 1,038,729





TABLE 14 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (amounts in thousands, except per share data) At June 30, Change At March 31, 2019 2018 $ % 2019 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 21,306 $ 23,996 $ (2,690 ) (11 ) % $ 32,104 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19,319 15,690 3,629 23 % 30,425 Total cash and cash equivalents 40,625 39,686 939 2 % 62,529 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 285,819 247,639 38,180 15 % 294,117 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,038,729 938,579 100,150 11 % 1,036,598 Allowance for loan and lease losses (12,445 ) (12,388 ) (57 ) — % (12,242 ) Net loans 1,026,284 926,191 100,093 11 % 1,024,356 Premises and equipment, net 15,836 13,908 1,928 14 % 15,391 Other real estate owned — 140 (140 ) (100 ) % 34 Life insurance 23,449 22,155 1,294 6 % 23,294 Deferred tax asset, net 4,791 7,815 (3,024 ) (39 ) % 6,072 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 16,900 1,920 14,980 780 % 17,094 Other assets 28,282 22,050 6,232 28 % 28,604 Total assets $ 1,441,986 $ 1,281,504 $ 160,482 13 % $ 1,471,491 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 397,349 $ 316,347 $ 81,002 26 % $ 385,696 Demand - interest-bearing 238,175 217,674 20,501 9 % 241,292 Money market 300,847 247,413 53,434 22 % 311,853 Savings 138,591 106,170 32,421 31 % 139,237 Certificates of deposit 160,556 166,925 (6,369 ) (4 ) % 170,216 Total deposits 1,235,518 1,054,529 180,989 17 % 1,248,294 Term debt: Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings — 60,000 (60,000 ) (100 ) % 20,000 Other borrowings 10,000 15,296 (5,296 ) (35 ) % 12,596 Unamortized debt issuance costs (67 ) (115 ) 48 (42 ) % (79 ) Net term debt 9,933 75,181 (65,248 ) (87 ) % 32,517 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 — — % 10,310 Other liabilities 18,372 11,406 6,966 61 % 18,272 Total liabilities 1,274,133 1,151,426 122,707 11 % 1,309,393 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 72,087 52,043 20,044 39 % 71,966 Retained earnings 93,363 81,475 11,888 15 % 90,626 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,403 (3,440 ) 5,843 (170 ) % (494 ) Total shareholders' equity 167,853 130,078 37,775 29 % 162,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,441,986 $ 1,281,504 $ 160,482 13 % $ 1,471,491 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,340,456 $ 1,206,791 $ 133,665 11 % $ 1,361,841 Shares outstanding 18,214 16,318 1,896 12 % 18,213 Book value per share $ 9.22 $ 7.97 $ 1.25 16 % $ 8.90 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 8.29 $ 7.85 $ 0.44 6 % $ 7.96 (1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.





TABLE 15 UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended June 30, Change March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,847 $ 11,164 $ 1,683 15 % $ 12,031 $ 24,878 $ 21,893 Interest on taxable securities 1,733 1,278 455 36 % 1,764 3,497 2,487 Interest on tax-exempt securities 328 413 (85 ) (21 ) % 387 715 876 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 219 135 84 62 % 245 464 264 Total interest income 15,127 12,990 2,137 16 % 14,427 29,554 25,520 Interest expense: Interest on demand deposits 129 80 49 61 % 126 255 169 Interest on money market 380 135 245 181 % 289 669 267 Interest on savings 123 64 59 92 % 111 234 123 Interest on certificates of deposit 497 488 9 2 % 490 987 983 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 192 267 (75 ) (28 ) % 55 247 314 Interest on other borrowings 201 279 (78 ) (28 ) % 239 440 560 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 110 97 13 13 % 113 223 179 Total interest expense 1,632 1,410 222 16 % 1,423 3,055 2,595 Net interest income 13,495 11,580 1,915 17 % 13,004 26,499 22,925 Provision for loan and lease losses — — — — % — — — Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 13,495 11,580 1,915 17 % 13,004 26,499 22,925 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 187 175 12 7 % 168 355 351 ATM and point of sale fees 318 300 18 6 % 265 583 566 Fees on payroll and benefit processing 157 146 11 8 % 171 328 315 Life insurance 155 127 28 22 % 129 284 256 Gain on investment securities, net 33 4 29 725 % 92 125 40 Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco dividends 124 95 29 31 % 121 245 175 Gain on sale of OREO 18 — 18 100 % 23 41 16 Other income 108 115 (7 ) (6 ) % 88 196 225 Total noninterest income 1,100 962 138 14 % 1,057 2,157 1,944





TABLE 15 - CONTINUED UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended June 30, Change March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2019 2018 Noninterest expense: Salaries and related benefits 5,146 4,513 633 14 % 5,729 10,875 9,368 Premises and equipment 945 1,016 (71 ) (7 ) % 992 1,937 2,087 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

insurance premium 95 93 2 2 % 100 195 189 Data processing fees 621 471 150 32 % 559 1,180 903 Professional service fees 535 314 221 70 % 303 838 659 Telecommunications 180 178 2 1 % 173 353 394 Acquisition 376 — 376 100 % 1,930 2,306 — Other expenses 1,713 1,086 627 58 % 1,137 2,850 2,104 Total noninterest expense 9,611 7,671 1,940 25 % 10,923 20,534 15,704 Income before provision for income taxes 4,984 4,871 113 2 % 3,138 8,122 9,165 Provision for income taxes 1,340 1,253 87 7 % 832 2,172 2,306 Net income $ 3,644 $ 3,618 $ 26 1 % $ 2,306 $ 5,950 $ 6,859 Basic earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.02 ) (9 ) % $ 0.13 $ 0.33 $ 0.42 Average basic shares 18,134 16,245 1,889 12 % 17,489 17,816 16,237 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.02 ) (9 ) % $ 0.13 $ 0.33 $ 0.42 Average diluted shares 18,194 16,325 1,869 11 % 17,552 17,878 16,319









TABLE 16 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Earning assets: Loans $ 1,028,187 $ 993,261 $ 923,409 $ 930,863 $ 922,687 Taxable securities 249,907 253,068 218,137 199,883 206,247 Tax-exempt securities 39,501 50,454 42,868 48,561 50,306 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 35,605 40,223 75,295 50,397 29,041 Total earning assets 1,353,200 1,337,006 1,259,709 1,229,704 1,208,281 Cash and due from banks 21,942 21,392 22,447 21,834 19,880 Premises and equipment, net 15,819 14,581 13,331 13,768 14,167 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 16,995 11,872 1,842 1,888 1,943 Other assets 42,769 41,009 31,488 33,084 32,426 Total assets $ 1,450,725 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,328,817 $ 1,300,278 $ 1,276,697 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 379,173 $ 388,410 $ 367,457 $ 343,948 $ 309,199 Demand - interest-bearing 238,840 243,376 257,227 235,664 225,927 Money market 296,326 293,396 265,190 259,242 241,724 Savings 139,307 131,081 110,934 107,349 107,108 Certificates of deposit 164,084 167,463 157,035 163,302 170,824 Total deposits 1,217,730 1,223,726 1,157,843 1,109,505 1,054,782 Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 30,000 8,778 — 22,283 55,275 Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 10,841 12,889 13,785 14,681 15,614 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 18,246 17,452 12,846 12,000 12,535 Total liabilities 1,287,127 1,273,155 1,194,784 1,168,779 1,148,516 Shareholders' equity 163,598 152,705 134,033 131,499 128,181 Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,450,725 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,328,817 $ 1,300,278 $ 1,276,697





TABLE 17 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2018 2017 2016 Earning assets: Loans $ 1,010,821 $ 903,389 $ 915,360 $ 818,119 $ 752,938 Taxable securities 251,479 205,777 207,407 165,333 120,884 Tax-exempt securities 44,947 55,021 50,330 74,231 75,303 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 37,930 30,967 47,038 66,872 58,668 Total earning assets 1,345,177 1,195,154 1,220,135 1,124,555 1,007,793 Cash and due from banks 21,640 18,767 20,468 18,301 15,831 Premises and equipment, net 15,203 14,361 13,952 15,567 15,078 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 14,447 1,971 1,917 2,136 1,888 Other assets 41,894 32,457 32,369 37,692 39,160 Total assets $ 1,438,361 $ 1,262,710 $ 1,288,841 $ 1,198,251 $ 1,079,750 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 383,766 $ 308,304 $ 332,197 $ 289,735 $ 226,368 Demand - interest-bearing 241,095 230,075 238,328 209,792 172,011 Money market 294,869 238,963 250,685 224,913 202,159 Savings 135,217 108,907 109,025 111,376 104,771 Certificates of deposit 165,764 176,332 168,183 205,648 221,074 Total deposits 1,220,711 1,062,581 1,098,418 1,041,464 926,383 Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 19,448 33,978 22,466 302 17,856 Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 11,859 16,069 15,143 17,981 19,430 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 17,851 12,144 12,286 12,293 13,217 Total liabilities 1,280,179 1,135,082 1,158,623 1,082,350 987,196 Shareholders' equity 158,182 127,628 130,218 115,901 92,554 Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,438,361 $ 1,262,710 $ 1,288,841 $ 1,198,251 $ 1,079,750





About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services through twelve locations in northern California. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.

Contact Information:

Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800

James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825

Samuel D. Jimenez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Telephone Direct (530) 722-3952

Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary

Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959



