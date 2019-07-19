Digital Cinema Projectors: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2024 with Barco, Christie Digital Systems USA, Sony, NEC, and IMAX Dominating the Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Cinema Projectors Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital cinema projectors market was valued at US$440.689 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



This market is expected to grow at a significant rate on account of the growing Media/Entertainment industry specifically from countries like China and India, which is due to the improvement in the standards of living.



Simultaneously, the digital cinema projectors market faces some challenges in the form of some prolific filmmakers preferring the 35mm film gauge as a medium of projection as well as new technological advancements such as a LED cinema screen rendering digital projectors useless.



The major players profiled in the digital cinema projectors market include Barco, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, and IMAX Corporation among others.



Drivers



Easy maintenance of these projectors

Growing media and entertainment industry

Restraints

New technological advancements in this industry

Slow adoption of new projectors over the traditional ones

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. DIGITAL CINEMA PROJECTORS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. DLP

5.2. LCD

5.3. SXRD

5.4. Laser



6. DIGITAL CINEMA PROJECTORS MARKET BY RESOLUTION

6.1. 2 K

6.2. 4 K



7. DIGITAL CINEMA PROJECTORS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East & Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Barco

9.2. Christie Digital Systems USA Inc.

9.3. Sony Corporation

9.4. NEC Corporation

9.5. IMAX Corporation

9.6. BenQ Corporation



