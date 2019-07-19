Mission Solutions Group, Inc. Celebrates Ongoing Growth and Expansion

/EIN News/ -- North Charleston, SC, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Mission Solutions Group (“MSG”), Inc., a Delaware Corporation, held a Grand Opening ceremony celebrating moving into its new headquarters on Jet Park Road in North Charleston. “This is another step in our continued growth in the Charleston area as part and parcel of our expansion strategy,” said CEO Damon Walsh. “We are excited to get into our new home and look forward to using it as our base from which to continue our growth.”

MSG, whose mission is to help clients achieve “Perfect Information Exchange” – the ability to create, send, receive and understand facts, intelligence, and data to support sound decisions, operates in three segments:

· Infrastructure. The hardware and software that serve as means of transmitting information, data and knowledge.

· Cybersecurity. Cybersecurity focuses on the protection of information and systems from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification or destruction.

· Intelligence. The data collection, correlation, augmentation, automation and threat modeling that leads to enhanced decision making, verification and validation.

Kevin Ferraro, MSG COO, noted that the company has secured “…contract wins in the last couple of months that were the culmination of some competitive actions. This has added over $120 Million to the MSG backlog of work, added to our National Capital Region presence and increased our worldwide fulfillment and support capabilities. We are excited with these new opportunities to enhance our customers’ Perfect Information Exchange, and are looking forward to keeping up the pace of performance and contract wins.”

Related to this, and as part of its growth strategy, MSG announced its continued focus to seek Merger & Acquisition opportunities. Mike McCormack, Executive Vice President, noted the company is “looking for companies in the 3 operating segments with annual revenues of $3-$50 million and corresponding EBITDA of $1-$5 million. Our goal is to increase enterprise value to at least $250 million and substantially improve shareholder value in the near term” and invites anyone with potential opportunities to contact him at MSG.

About Mission Solutions Group

Mission Solutions Group (“MSG”) is a communications and cybersecurity business based in Charleston, SC focused on providing secure, end-to-end communications solutions and services to federal and commercial customers. MSG was founded by military and defense industry veterans with Special Operations, Force Protection, and solution development / implementation backgrounds. The MSG executive leadership team represents over 150 years of professional experience serving the DoD and commercial marketplace in all facets. For more information on Mission Solutions Group, please visit www.missionsolutionsgroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact: Mike McCormack EVP-M&A Mission Solutions Group, Inc. 6655 Jet Park Road North Charleston, SC 29406 PH: 843-481-3131 Ext 2001



