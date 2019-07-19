Bio Surgery Markets, 2025 Outlook - Focus on Surgical Sealants, Homeostatic Agents, Adhesive Barriers, Soft-tissue Attachments, Biological Mesh, and Other Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio Surgery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global bio surgery market to grow with a CAGR of 6.55% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global bio surgery market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on bio surgery market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on bio surgery market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bio surgery market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bio surgery market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing rate of obesity

Growing diabetic patients

2) Restraints

High cost associated with surgeries

3) Opportunities

Rise in healthcare expenditure in the developing countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bio surgery market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bio surgery market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bio surgery market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bio Surgery Market Highlights

2.2. Bio Surgery Market Projection

2.3. Bio Surgery Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Bio Surgery Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Bio Surgery Market



4. Bio Surgery Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bio Surgery Market by Product

5.1. Surgical Sealants

5.2. Homeostatic Agents

5.3. Adhesive Barriers

5.4. Soft-tissue Attachments

5.5. Biological Mesh

5.6. Other Products



6. Global Bio Surgery Market by Application

6.1. Cardiovascular Surgery

6.2. Neurological & Spine Surgery

6.3. Orthopedic Surgery

6.4. Gynecology Surgery

6.5. General Surgery

6.6. Other Applications



7. Global Bio Surgery Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Bio Surgery Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Bio Surgery Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Bio Surgery Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bio Surgery Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Baxter International Inc.

8.2.2. C. R. Bard Inc.

8.2.3. Johnson & Johnson

8.2.4. Sanofi S.A.

8.2.5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.2.6. Atrium Medical Corporation Company

8.2.7. Stryker Corporation

8.2.8. Homeostasis Laboratories Inc.

8.2.9. Pfizer Inc.

8.2.10. CryoLife Inc.

8.2.11. Other Companies



