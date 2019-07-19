Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market 2019: Technologies, Marketed & Pipeline Products, Digital Medicine, Impact on Healthcare, Trends, Opportunities, Market Access & Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Therapeutics and Their Impact on Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of current marketed and pipeline DTx products within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China).



Due to increasing levels in healthcare spending combined with declining R&D returns, digital therapeutics (DTx) represent a new way of treatment in which digital systems are used as regulatory-approved, to treat medical conditions as prescribed therapeutic interventions.



There is a growing number of DTx developed on the market today as well as pipeline products in development following internationally-recognized, quality, design and manufacturing standards.



DTx will provide a new approach to treatment and disease management in which patients have the possibility to learn more about their conditions and treatment options and this will lead to manage their own health and disease conditions.



Scope

Quotes from 10 key opinion leaders (7 US, 1 EU, 2 Japan) and 2 payers (1 US and 1 UK)

Summary of DTx product definitions and classifications

Overview of key DTx marketed products and key pipeline DTx products

Trends in DTx market

Call-outs of key information and details

Insight from specialist healthcare analysts

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1 Abbreviations



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 KOL and Payer Insights



3. Overview - Digital Therapeutics (DTx)

3.1 Digital Therapeutics Definition

3.2 Digital Medicine Definition

3.3 Key Criteria of Digital Therapeutics

3.4 Positioning DTx Within Digital Health



4. DTx Technologies

4.1 Use of Digital Therapeutics

4.2 Types of Digital Therapeutics

4.3 DTx in Clinical Trials

4.4 KOL Perspectives



5. DTx Marketed Products

5.1 Leading Marketed Products

5.2 Key Marketed Products

5.3 Marketed DTx by Device Type

5.4 Marketed DTx by Indication



6. DTx Pipeline Products

6.1 Leading Pipeline Products

6.2 Key Pipeline Products

6.3 Clinical Trial Mapping

6.4 Pipeline DTx by Device Type

6.5 Pipeline DTx by Indication



7. Digital Medicine

7.1 Overview

7.2 Marketed Digital Medicine

7.3 Proteus Discover Products

7.4 Clinical Trial Mapping

7.5 Pipeline Digital Medicine



8. DTx Impact on Healthcare

8.1 Overview

8.2 Role of DTx and Digital Medicine in Clinical Unmet Needs

8.3 KOL Perspectives

8.4 Patient Perspective

8.5 Provider Perspective

8.6 Payer Perspective

8.7 Health System

8.8 What Do Physicians Think?



9. Trends in Digital Therapeutics

9.1 Overview

9.2 Clinical Trial Design

9.3 Regulatory Approvals

9.4 Opportunities for Pharma Companies

9.5 Deals Landscape

9.6 KOLs Perspectives

9.7 Case Studies



10. Market Opportunities

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Drivers

10.3 Market Barriers

10.4 What Do Physicians Think?



11. DTx Market Access

11.1 Regulatory and Approval in US and EU

11.2 Regulatory and Approval in Japan and China

11.3 Developing a Market Access Strategy for DTx

11.4 What Do Payers Think?

11.5 DTx Regulation in US

11.6 DTx Reimbursement in US

11.6.1 What Do US Payers Think?

11.7 DTx Regulation in UK

11.8 DTx Reimbursement in UK

11.8.1 What Do UK Payers Think?



12. Market Outlook

12.1 Recommendations

12.2 Future Directions for DTx



Companies Mentioned



WellDoc

Voluntis

Big Health

Pear Therapeutics

Kaia Health

Propeller

Teva

My mhealth

Omada Health

Happify Health

Atentiv

2Morrow

NaturalCycles

Samsung

Roche

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi

Novartis

Sandoz

GS

