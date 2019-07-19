World Snack Pellet Equipment Market Set to Record a CAGR of 4.8% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snack Pellet Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global snack pellet equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global snack pellet equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on snack pellet equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on snack pellet equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global snack pellet equipment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global snack pellet equipment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing the demand for a different type of snack pellet food items in the developing countries

Growing adaptation of the modern snack pellet equipment by snack pellet food manufacturers

2) Restraints

High set up cost is hampering the growth of the market

3) Opportunities

Government support to set up SMEs & MSMEs for the food processing business in developing countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the snack pellet equipment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the snack pellet equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global snack pellet equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Snack Pellet Equipment Market Highlights

2.2. Snack Pellet Equipment Market Projection

2.3. Snack Pellet Equipment Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Equipment Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Snack Pellet Equipment Market



4. Snack Pellet Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market by Product Type

5.1. Tapioca-based

5.2. Rice-based

5.3. Corn-based

5.4. Potato-based

5.5. Multigrain-based



6. Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market by Form

6.1. 2D

6.2. Tridimensional

6.3. Die-faced



7. Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market by Equipment Type

7.1. Seasoning

7.2. Frying

7.3. Drying

7.4. Cutting

7.5. Mixing

7.6. Extrusion



8. Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Snack Pellet Equipment Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Snack Pellet Equipment Market by Form

8.1.3. North America Snack Pellet Equipment Market by Equipment Type

8.1.4. North America Snack Pellet Equipment Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Kiremko B.V.

9.2.2. Jas Enterprises

9.2.3. AC Horn Manufacturing

9.2.4. Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co. Ltd.

9.2.5. Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery

9.2.6. N.P. & Company Inc.

9.2.7. Buhler AG

9.2.8. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

9.2.9. Clextral

9.2.10. Mutchall Engineering Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88o2v2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Snacks and Confectionery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.