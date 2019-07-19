Hand Tools: Insights Into the Global Market 2017-2019 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Tools Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global hand tools market to grow with a CAGR of 4.66% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global hand tools market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on hand tools market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on hand tools market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hand tools market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hand tools market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

High consumption of hand tools in several residential and industrial applications

Growing online sales of hand tools contributing to the growth of hand tools market

2) Restraints

Growing adoption of convenient and easy to use equipment's

3) Opportunities

Emergence of multifunctional and integrated hand tools

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hand tools market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hand tools market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hand tools market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hand Tools Market Highlights

2.2. Hand Tools Market Projection

2.3. Hand Tools Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Hand Tools Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sales Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Hand Tools Market



4. Hand Tools Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Hand Tools Market by Product Type

5.1. Cutters

5.2. Saws

5.3. Screw Drivers

5.4. Wrenches

5.5. Others



6. Global Hand Tools Market by Sales Channel

6.1. Distributor Sales

6.2. Online Sales



7. Global Hand Tools Market by End-use

7.1. Residential

7.2. Commercial



8. Global Hand Tools Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Hand Tools Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Hand Tools Market by Sales Channel

8.1.3. North America Hand Tools Market by End-use

8.1.4. North America Hand Tools Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hand Tools Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.2. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

9.2.3. Apex Tool Group LLC

9.2.4. AIMCO Global

9.2.5. JPW Industries

9.2.6. Snap-on Inc.

9.2.7. Emerson Electric Co.

9.2.8. Akar Auto Industries Limited

9.2.9. Klein Tools Inc.

9.2.10. Others



