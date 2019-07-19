Outlook on the Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market to 2025 - A Surge in Stress Levels & Unhealthy Lifestyles is Driving the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narcolepsy Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global narcolepsy treatment market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global narcolepsy treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on narcolepsy treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on narcolepsy treatment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global narcolepsy treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global narcolepsy treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing prevalence of narcolepsy due to a surge in stress levels and unhealthy lifestyle

Growing research and development activities to find a cure for narcolepsy

Increasing demand for advanced therapies for sleeping disorder coupled with rising health care expenditure and reimbursement policies

2) Restraints

Low awareness among patients about narcolepsy treatment in developing countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the narcolepsy treatment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the narcolepsy treatment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global narcolepsy treatment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Narcolepsy Treatment Market Highlights

2.2. Narcolepsy Treatment Market Projection

2.3. Narcolepsy Treatment Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Class

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Narcolepsy Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Narcolepsy Treatment Market



4. Narcolepsy Treatment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market by Drug Class

5.1. Vasopressors

5.2. CNS Stimulants

5.3. Decongestants

5.4. Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors



6. Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market by Narcolepsy Type

6.1. Narcolepsy Type 1

6.2. Narcolepsy Type 2



7. Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market by End-user

7.1. Retail Pharmacies

7.2. Drug Stores

7.3. E-commerce



8. Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Narcolepsy Treatment Market by Drug Class

8.1.2. North America Narcolepsy Treatment Market by Narcolepsy Type

8.1.3. North America Narcolepsy Treatment Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Narcolepsy Treatment Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Ligand Pharmaceuticals

9.2.2. Shire PLC

9.2.3. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9.2.4. Graymark Healthcare Inc.

9.2.5. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.2.6. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

9.2.7. Other Companies



