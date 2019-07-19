Automotive Braking Systems Technology, Trends and Forecasts, 2034
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Braking Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
- OE foundation brakes - car brakes, disc brakes, drum brakes, ceramic brakes
- OE electronic brakes - ABS, ESP, electric parking brakes
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
- Foundation brakes - including ceramic pads, twin brake disc systems, hybrid systems, coated discs, advanced calipers, anti-squeal technology
- Electronic brakes - including anti-lock, EPB, ESP, braking assistance, predictive braking, brake-by-wire, slip control, regenerative braking, autonomous emergency braking
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major automotive brake system suppliers including their strategies and prospects
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive braking sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Electronic brake companies
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Advics
- Continental AG
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Others
- Autoliv
- Bendix CVS
- Haldex
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Mando Corporation
- NTN Corporation
- Wabco
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Foundation brake companies
- Accuride Corporation
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Advics
- Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd
- Brembo S.p.A.
- BWI Group
- Chassis Brakes International Group
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Federal Mogul Corporation
- Infrastructure
- Honeywell
- Mando Corporation
- Meritor, Inc
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TMD Friction
- Wabco Vehicle Control Systems
- ZF
- Others
- AC Delco
- ATE
- Bendix
- Compact International
- ContiTech Vibration Control
- Cooper Standard
- Edscha
- EnPro Industries
- Hella Pagid
- ITT Corporation
- Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus
- ZF
- Electronic brake companies
- Forecasts
- Anti-lock braking systems
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Disc brakes
- Drum brakes
- Electric parking brakes
- Electronic stability control systems
- Glossary of braking terms and acronyms
- Markets
- Market shares - electronic brakes
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Market shares - foundation brakes
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Market shares - electronic brakes
- Technologies
- Anti-lock braking system developments
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Brake calipers
- Brake discs and pads
- Bosch's solutions
- Brembo's solutions
- Continental's solutions
- Federal-Mogul's solutions
- IFR Automotive's solutions
- Trelleborg Automotive's solutions
- Brake-by-wire developments
- Braking assistance system developments
- Electric parking brake developments
- Electronic stability control system developments
- Future foundation brake developments
- Other electronic brake system innovations
- Predictive emergency brake control developments
- Regenerative braking systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjpp8e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics, Brake Systems and Components
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.