Automotive Braking Systems Technology, Trends and Forecasts, 2034

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for: OE foundation brakes - car brakes, disc brakes, drum brakes, ceramic brakes OE electronic brakes - ABS, ESP, electric parking brakes

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for: Foundation brakes - including ceramic pads, twin brake disc systems, hybrid systems, coated discs, advanced calipers, anti-squeal technology Electronic brakes - including anti-lock, EPB, ESP, braking assistance, predictive braking, brake-by-wire, slip control, regenerative braking, autonomous emergency braking

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive brake system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive braking sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Electronic brake companies Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Advics Continental AG Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH ZF Customers and contracts Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Others Autoliv Bendix CVS Haldex Hitachi Automotive Systems Mando Corporation NTN Corporation Wabco Foundation brake companies Accuride Corporation Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Advics Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd Brembo S.p.A. BWI Group Chassis Brakes International Group Continental AG Delphi Automotive LLP Federal Mogul Corporation Infrastructure Honeywell Mando Corporation Meritor, Inc Robert Bosch GmbH TMD Friction Wabco Vehicle Control Systems ZF Others AC Delco ATE Bendix Compact International ContiTech Vibration Control Cooper Standard Edscha EnPro Industries Hella Pagid ITT Corporation Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus ZF

Forecasts Anti-lock braking systems Autonomous Emergency Braking Disc brakes Drum brakes Electric parking brakes Electronic stability control systems

Glossary of braking terms and acronyms

Markets Market shares - electronic brakes Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America Market shares - foundation brakes Asia-Pacific Europe North America

Technologies Anti-lock braking system developments Autonomous Emergency Braking Brake calipers Brake discs and pads Bosch's solutions Brembo's solutions Continental's solutions Federal-Mogul's solutions IFR Automotive's solutions Trelleborg Automotive's solutions Brake-by-wire developments Braking assistance system developments Electric parking brake developments Electronic stability control system developments Future foundation brake developments Other electronic brake system innovations Predictive emergency brake control developments Regenerative braking systems



