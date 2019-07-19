Global Security Cameras Category Procurement Market 2019 with Profiles on Motorola, Canon, Bosch, Hikvision, Cisco, and Honeywell
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
According to the experts, the rapid adoption of IP-based security cameras across the end-user sectors will propel the category spend momentum to a significant extent. The ability of the IP-based cameras to generate videotapes in 4k resolution and provide edge-based video analytics and H.265 high-efficiency video encoding is favoring their adoption across the BFSI, hotels, and retail sectors.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to partner with suppliers that can innovate low-cost intelligent products that can aid buyers minimizing their OPEX.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global security cameras market is the is the regulatory bodies mandating the use of surveillance systems at end-user sectors such as the hotel industry and airports.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global security cameras market is to partner with suppliers that provide cloud storage services for security cameras to aid buyers to reduce their overhead spend.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the market dynamics?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the category growth drivers?
- What are the constraints on category growth?
- Who are the suppliers in this market?
- What are the demand-supply shifts?
- What are the major category requirements?
- What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Companies Mentioned
- Motorola
- Canon
- Bosch
- Hikvision
- Cisco
- Honeywell
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: Executive Summary
PART 02: Market Insights
- Global category spend
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
- Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
PART 03: Category Pricing Insights
- Pricing outlook
- Supplier cost structure
- Outlook for input costs
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
- Supply chain margins
- Cost drivers impacting pricing
- Volume drivers impacting pricing
PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities
- Supplier-side levers
- Buyer-side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
- Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
PART 05: Best Practices
- Innovation and success stories
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
PART 06: Category Ecosystem
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Buyer power
- Supplier power
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Buyer ecosystem
- Supplier ecosystem
PART 07: Category Management Strategy
- Category management objectives
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- Outsourcing category management activities
- Risk management
PART 08: Category Management Enablers
- Procurement organization
- Category enablers
PART 09: Suppliers Selection
- RFx essentials
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage
- Overview
- Supplier positioning
- Profile: Motorola
- Profile: Canon
- Profile: Bosch
- Profile: Hikvision
- Profile: Cisco
- Profile: Honeywell
PART 11: US Market Insights
- Category spend in the US
- Price outlook
- Supplier cost structure in the US
- Margins of suppliers in the US
- Category cost drivers
- Category volume drivers
- Overview of best practices in the US
- Procurement best practices in the US
- US supply market overview
- Supplier positioning for the US
- Regional category risks
PART 12: Category Definition
- Category hierarchy
- Category scope
- Category map
