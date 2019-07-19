Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Markets, 2034 - Technology, Trends and Forecasts Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a detailed overview of the light vehicle sensors sector with forecasts out to 2034. From powertrain and emission control, to safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), sensors have become a vital component of the modern automobile.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this study includes:

Sensors by application including: autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection systems, electronic stability control systems, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance systems and radar and camera sensors.

A comprehensive overview of sensor developments for each of the following areas: Safety and body control Pedestrian protection systems Tyre pressure monitoring systems Powertrain & Emission Control applications

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions

PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this area

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Allegro Microsystems Analog Devices BorgWarner Bosch Continental CTS Corporation Delphi Technologies Denso Flexpoint Sensor Systems Freescale Semiconductor Hella Infineon Kionix Mando Melexis Micronas Murata NGK Spark Plug ON Semiconductor Panasonic Preh Schrader Sensata Technologies Sensonor STMicroelectronics Tung Thih Electronic ZF

Forecasts Autonomous vehicle sensor forecasts Sensor-specific application forecasts Adaptive cruise control Anti-lock braking system Crash Electronic stability control Gasoline direct injection systems Lane departure warning systems Parking assistance systems Tyre pressure monitoring systems Vehicle application forecasts Advanced driver assistance systems All vehicle sensors Interior Powertrain and Emission Control Safety and body control

Future developments Integrated design and verification solutions Wireless sensors

Sensors by application Advanced driver assistance systems Introduction Autonomous emergency braking Blind spot detection systems Electronic stability control systems Lane departure warning systems Parking assistance systems Radar and camera sensors Aptiv's RACam Banner Engineering's solutions Bosch's solutions Denso Ten's solution Denso's solutions GM's solutions Honda's solutions OmniVision Technologies' solution Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras TRW's solutions Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles Body applications Alarms Doors Liftgate switches Road grip sensors Windscreen sensors Wipers Interior applications Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) Brushless motors for HVAC applications Instrumentation Other Seats Powertrain & Emission Control applications All-wheel drive system Battery sensors Engine management Fuel sensors Ignitions Lambda sensors Other Continental's solutions Henkel's solutions Start-stop engine sensors Temperature sensor Transmission sensors Safety and body control Acceleration/crash sensors Continental's crash sensors Delphi's collision mitigation system TRW's remote acceleration sensors Airbag sensors Freescale Semiconductor's solutions TRW's airbag control unit Pedestrian protection systems Continental's solutions Continental's air hose Denso's pedestrian collision detection sensor TRW's solutions Seatbelt sensors Tyre pressure monitoring systems



