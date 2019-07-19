Lactose Markets, 2025 - Growing Demand for Lactose-based Products Among Child Rearing Parents

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lactose Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global lactose market to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global lactose market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on lactose market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on lactose market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global lactose market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global lactose market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing demand of lactose-based products among different consumer segments

2) Restraints

Lack of awareness among consumers about lactose

3) Opportunities

The growing demand of lactose-based products among child rearing parents

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the lactose market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the lactose market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global lactose market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Lactose Market Highlights

2.2. Lactose Market Projection

2.3. Lactose Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Lactose Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Lactose Market



4. Lactose Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Lactose Market by Form

5.1. Powder Form

5.2. Granule Form



6. Global Lactose Market by End-use

6.1. Food & Beverages

6.2. Pharmaceutical

6.3. Animal Feed

6.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care



7. Global Lactose Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Lactose Market by Form

7.1.2. North America Lactose Market by End-use

7.1.3. North America Lactose Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Lactose Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Glanbia PLC

8.2.2. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

8.2.3. DuPont Nutrition & Heath (Danisco)

8.2.4. ZPD A/S

8.2.5. BASF SE

8.2.6. Ba'emek Advanced Technologies Ltd.

8.2.7. Arla Foods amba

8.2.8. Avantor

8.2.9. Armor Pharma

8.2.10. Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister GmbH & Co. KG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77i49c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sugar and Sweeteners



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.