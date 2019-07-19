Lincoln Military Housing Honored With 2019 National Apartment Association Excellence Award

/EIN News/ --

Lincoln Military Housing today announced that its flagship community at Camp Lejeune, Heroes Manor, is the recipient of the National Apartment Association Excellence Award. Heroes Manor is one of the most awarded communities in military family housing, taking home top honors from SatisFacts, CEL, and the Gold Medallion year over year. In September of 2018, residents praised the staff for its preparation and response following the devastation of Hurricane Florence.

“We are immensely proud of the recognition our team has received from the Marine Families who live with us and the validation of that recognition through this industry award. We look forward to building on this success and getting even better in the years to come,” said Philip Rizzo, Vice President of Operations for Lincoln Military Housing.

The community features 560 homes, 31 of which are ADA accessible, and offers open concept spacious (1,925 square feet) three and four-bedroom homes, with a two-car attached garage in addition to the 60 square foot storage room inside each home. Each family has a spacious private fenced back yard and a 120 square foot screened backyard patio. All of the Heroes Manor homes have large laundry rooms with deep utility sinks and folding tables.

Residents have access to 24- hour emergency maintenance, free lockout service, playgrounds, a dog park, a state- of- the- art clubhouse equipped with a pool and 24- hour fitness center, outdoor walking paths with exercise stations, retention ponds with coastal water features, a cabana for outdoor activities, a soccer field, and free community events. Homes in the community feature Energy Star Certified appliances and energy-saving exterior lighting.

Heroes Manor is within walking distance to the new Lincoln Military Housing designed and constructed a school, Heroes Elementary School. This beautiful community is conveniently located nearby other base amenities including Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, Camp Lejeune MCB Commissary, Marine Corps Exchange, and Paradise Point Golf Course, as well as beach access to Onslow Beach.

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

