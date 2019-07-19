Global Electric and Hybrid Light Vehicles Market, Q3-2019 - Forecasts to 2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric and Hybrid Light Vehicles Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2034.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Production volumes (by OEM) for the global electric vehicle, mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid passenger car markets to 2034

Future volume drivers

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (within E-REV, BEV, Start-stop, mild hybrids, parallel/power-split hybrids, plug-in parallel hybrids)

Alternative fuels

Product landscapes (details of OEM model-level activity)

Electric and hybrid vehicle market size forecasts out to 2034 by region

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain global insight into the electric and hybrid vehicles sector

Understand the size and scope of the market

Hear directly from leading electic and hybrid light vehicle companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this rapidly emerging area

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Wells to wheels' carbon balance

Alternatives to electrification Biodiesel Ethanol Future fuels conclusions Hydrogen Daimler General Motors Honda Hydrogen market projections Hyundai Toyota Natural gas and LPG

Electric trucks

Electric utility capacity

Electrified vehicle technology Electric-drive vehicles BEV E-REV Hybrids Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids Mild hybrids Plug-in parallel hybrids Start-stop systems

Forecasts Forecast data Advanced battery forecasts Electric vehicle forecasts Full hybrids forecast Mild hybrid forecasts 48 volt mild hybrids Plug-in hybrid forecasts Production history of electrified vehicles Battery electric vehicles Full hybrid vehicles Mild hybrid vehicles PHEV/EREV vehicles Forecast drivers Battery cost projections China Fuel prices Lithium-ion cell production capacity Regional preferences Regulation of carbon and other emissions Vehicle costs, new financial models, and battery costs

Geopolitics of lithium

Loss of OEM control over core technology

Product landscape Battery companies A123 Systems, Inc. AESC Altair Nano Technologies BAK Blue Energy Co. Ltd. BYD Auto CALB CBAK Energy Technology Inc Continental AG Deutsche ACCUmotive Electrovaya Enerdel EnerSys Enertech E-One Moli Energy Exide Technologies Gotian Inc GS Yuasa Corp Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd Johnson Controls Inc. Johnson Matthey Battery Systems K2 Energy Solutions Kokam Leclanche LG Chem Lifan Lishen Li-Tec Lithium Americas Lithium Energy Japan Northvolt Optimum Nano Panasonic Corporation Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd Rexnamo Electro Robert Bosch GmbH Samsung SDI SB LiMotive SK Innovation Solid Power TerraE Toshiba Valence Technology Electric vehicles Group 1: In production BMW - Mini Coda Daimler: Smart - Mercedes-Benz General Motors electrics Mitsubishi Nissan Renault Subaru electrics Tesla Think Volvo (Geely) - electric cars Group 2: The cautious Bollor Group BYD Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ford Honda Hyundai-Kia Karma (was Fisker) Mahindra Reva NEVS (was Saab) PSA Groupe Tata Toyota VW Group electric vehicles Audi electric vehicles Porsche electric vehicles SEAT electric vehicles Skoda electic vehicles Volkswagen electric vehicles Group 3: The intenders Aptera Dongfeng-Nissan Dyson Fisker Inc. Heuliez Jaguar Land Rover electrics Lotus Magna Mazda Proton Rivian SAIC Yamaha (in partnership with Gordon Murray Design) Full hybrids Full hybrid companies Group 2: The second tier BMW BYD Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ford General Motors hybrids Honda Hyundai-Kia Jaguar Land Rover hybrids Mazda Mitsubishi Nissan PSA Groupe Volvo / Geely VW Group hybrids Audi Bentley Porsche koda Volkswagen Group 3: The intenders Changan Renault Saab SAIC Toyota Higher capacity, lithium cells Plug-in hybrids: 2012 Prius & others Three Prius generations and other hybrids Mild hybrids Mild hybrid companies BMW Changan Chery General Motors mild hybrids Honda Hyundai-Kia Mercedes-Benz PSA Groupe Subaru hybrids Suzuki



