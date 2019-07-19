World Mobile Robots Market Analysis & Forecast (2017-2025) in Medical & Healthcare, Logistics & Warehousing, Defense, Domestic, Field Applications, and Entertainment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Robots Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global mobile robots market to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global mobile robots market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on mobile robots market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on mobile robots market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global mobile robots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global mobile robots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing use of mobile robotic in surgical and medical uses, security, personal assistance, warehouse and distribution applications, as well as ocean and space exploration

2) Restraints

Lack of awareness among small scale industries of developing technology

High cost of equipment

3) Opportunities

With new technologies, management funds, availability of wide-ranging platforms and growing application areas in future

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the mobile robots market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the mobile robots market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global mobile robots market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Mobile Robots Market Highlights

2.2. Mobile Robots Market Projection

2.3. Mobile Robots Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Mobile Robots Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Equipment Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Mobile Robots Market



4. Mobile Robots Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Mobile Robots Market by Equipment Type

5.1. Aerial Vehicles

5.2. Unmanned Surface Vehicles

5.3. Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.4. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles



6. Global Mobile Robots Market by Application

6.1. Medical & Healthcare

6.2. Logistics & Warehousing

6.3. Defense

6.4. Domestic

6.5. Field Applications

6.6. Entertainment



7. Global Mobile Robots Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Mobile Robots Market by Equipment Type

7.1.2. North America Mobile Robots Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Mobile Robots Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Mobile Robots Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

8.2.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.2.3. iRobot Corporation

8.2.4. SoftBank Corp.

8.2.5. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

8.2.6. Kongsberg Maritime

8.2.7. GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

8.2.8. ECA Group

8.2.9. LG Electronics



