Broadwind To Announce Q2 2019 Results on August 2, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CICERO, Ill., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) will announce second quarter 2019 results on Friday, August 2, 2019 before markets open. Management will hold a conference call to discuss results with investors at 10 a.m. Central time. For real-time internet access to the conference call, visit investors.bwen.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.



About Broadwind Energy, Inc.

Broadwind Energy (BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

BWEN INVESTOR CONTACT: Jason Bonfigt, 708.780.4821 jason.bonfigt@bwen.com



