CNC Case: Claims set for July 30

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 19 - The jury of the "CNC Case" scheduled for the 30th of this month the presentation of the final allegations, to be made by the Public Prosecutor's Office (MP) and by the lawyers of the five defendants in case 002/19, whose main figure is the former Minister of Transport, Augusto da Silva Tomás.,

The announcement was made last Thursday by the court-appointed judge after declaring an end to the stage of producing evidence or seeking the truth of the 48-day trial in the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

After the final allegations of this process of the National Loaders Council (CNC), penultimate stage of the trial, the judge can mark the date of the sentence. This phase may be preceded by a reading of the questions (questions asked by the judge to be answered in the judgment) and, if necessary, by questions which may be requested by the parties or determined by the court.

Augusto Tomás was arrested on September 21, 2018, on charges of embezzlement, breach of budget execution rules, money laundering and abuse of power on an ongoing basis.

The other defendants included in this case are the former director general of the CNC, Manuel António Paulo, and former deputy directors Isabel Bragança, Rui Manuel Moita and Eurico Pereira da Silva.

The trial of this case began on May 31 of this year. In the file are also listed 14 witnesses and 31 respondents.

Statements by the former governor of Moxico

In the continuation of the production of evidence, the court also convened the former governor of Moxico (1991-2017), João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", as witness of the defendant Augusto Tomás.

"Liberdade", the current minister of former Combatants and Veterans of War, confirmed in court that the defendant traveled several times, in service, to the city of Luena, Luau municipality with private jets. He added that the trips of Augusto Tomás were made during the inspections of the works of the Benguela Railroad (CFB) and the inauguration of Luau airport.

