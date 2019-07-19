President already in Soyo City

Soyo, ANGOLA, July 19 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is already in the city of Soyo, in the second stage of the two-day visit to the province of Zaire. ,

On arrival at the airport, President João Lourenço was received by the provincial governor, Pedro Makita Júlia, and members of the Government, among others.

In the city of Soyo, the President visits, according to the programme of the Angola LNG plant, a liquefied gas processing unit with an annual capacity of 5.2 million tons of natural gas.

Even this Friday, President João Lourenço will be at the Soyo Combined Cycle Center, followed by a meeting with the youth, representing the six municipalities of the province of Zaire.

This activity, the last of the program of the Head of State, will be held in the amphitheater of the higher polytechnics school of Zaire, in Soyo village.

On Thursday, the first day of his visit to Zaire, the Head of State met with the main members of the provincial government and had a meeting with the Provincial Council for Community Consultation.

President João Lourenço returns to Luanda Friday.

