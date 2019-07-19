Second-life EV Batteries Market 2017-2019 & 2025: Worldwide Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Second-life EV Batteries Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global second-life EV batteries market to grow with a robust CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global second-life EV batteries market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on second-life EV batteries market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on second-life EV batteries market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global second-life EV batteries market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global second-life EV batteries market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing environmental concerns about used EV batteries

Increasing adoption of second life EV batteries in commercial and industrial energy storage applications

2) Challenges

Prevalent use of new batteries

3) Opportunities

The emergence of innovative business models that reduce second-life battery risks

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the second-life EV batteries market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the second-life EV batteries market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global second-life EV batteries market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Second-life EV Batteries Market Highlights

2.2. Second-life EV Batteries Market Projection

2.3. Second-life EV Batteries Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Second-life EV Batteries Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Second-life EV Batteries Market



4. Second-life EV Batteries Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Second-life EV Batteries Market by Type

5.1. Lead Acid

5.2. Lithium-Ion

5.3. Nickel

5.4. Sodium-ion

5.5. Other Types



6. Global Second-life EV Batteries Market by Application

6.1. Residential Energy Storage

6.2. Commercial And Industrial Energy Storage

6.3. EV Charging

6.4. Grid Charging

6.5. Off-grid



7. Global Second-life EV Batteries Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Second-life EV Batteries Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Second-life EV Batteries Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Second-life EV Batteries Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Second-life EV Batteries Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

8.2.2. BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

8.2.3. Connected Energy Ltd.

8.2.4. Daimler AG

8.2.5. Hyundai Motor Company

8.2.6. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

8.2.7. Relectrify Pty Ltd.

8.2.8. Toyota Motor Corporation



