goeasy Ltd. Named one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, is named one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America for 2019. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their employees.



goeasy prides itself on building a culture of highly engaged team members that provide our customers with exceptional service and deliver on our vision to provide everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. Through its many employee engagement programs focused on leadership, career development, rewards and recognition, goeasy is proud of its culture and honoured to receive this award, alongside an exemplary group of companies.

“There are an unprecedented five generations in the workplace. Coupled with the fight for top talent at an all-time high, it’s more important than ever for organizations to put a greater focus on engaging their employees to drive positive business performance and culture. The companies we honour as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® have proven their forward-thinking directly leads to a more positive employee experience,” said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. “Through the development of a people-first culture, the organizations listed epitomize an innovative, engaged and accomplished workforce, and we’re honoured to add them to our growing roster of past winners.”

A panel of 10 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Leadership; Communication; Culture; Rewards and Recognition; Professional and Personal Growth; Accountability and Performance; Vision and Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Awards such as this are particularly meaningful because they are a true testament to the outstanding passion and engagement shown by our diverse group of 1,900 team members working coast to coast, who strive every day to take great care of our customers,” said Jason Mullins, President and CEO of goeasy. “We have made a concerted effort to develop a culture that fosters an engaging and positive work experience, where our team members have a deep sense of purpose, are stretched to learn and develop, and can experience a fulfilling and rewarding career.”

About Achievers

Achievers Employee Success Platform delivers proven tools for organizations of all sizes to align on values and strategic goals by empowering every employee as an owner of organizational culture and engagement. Built on behavioral science and real-world results from over a decade of engagement leadership, hundreds of global customers rely on Achievers’ dynamic employee recognition, coaching, and continuous listening tools for their people to feel valued and heard, to drive desired behaviors and ignite a positive corporate culture. Achievers provides organizations and managers with engagement intelligence to inform their actions and decisions every day. To learn more about the Achievers platform, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com .

