Middle East and Africa (MEA) Compressor Markets 2013-2018 & 2019-2023

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) compressor market is predicted to generate $3.9 billion in revenue by 2023.



During the historical period, the market declined by 0.2%, most significantly during 2014-2015. The fall in oil prices, which had affected a large number of industries, was the primary reason behind the market regress. However, the demand for compressors in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period because of an expected recovery in the regional economy in 2019. Furthermore, the packaging sector in the Middle East is anticipated to grow, increasing the demand for compressors.



On the basis of type, the Middle East and Africa compressor market has been subdivided into dynamic compressors and positive displacement compressors. Out of these, positive displacement compressors held the larger revenue share in 2017, resulting from their widespread usage in the automotive industry. Geographically, the North African region is one of the largest automotive markets in MEA. Original equipment manufacturers are setting up production facilities in countries, including Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, and Tunisia, due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and improvement in infrastructure here.



Now, the positive displacement category has been further classified into reciprocating and rotary. Among the two, rotary compressors held the major revenue share in the MEA compressor market in 2017. These compressors are used in a range of applications, including industrial production and power generation. Major countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., and Iran, are implementing policies to minimize their dependency on gas and crude oil production and boost the development of their industrial and power infrastructure.



The construction industry in MEA is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2023. Compressors are installed in the air-operated machinery which is used at construction sites; therefore, the increasing number of construction projects is strongly influencing the growth of the Middle East and Africa compressor market. Saudi Vision 2030 is aimed at reducing Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil and increase investments in sectors, including health, education, tourism, and infrastructure. Under this vision, the 26,500-sq. km under-construction Neom project, backed by a $500 million investment, is slated to be completed by 2025.



Further, the IAAF World Athletic Championship is to be held in Qatar in 2019, and the FIFA World Cup 2022 will also take place in the country, for which the Al-Wakrah stadium is being constructed in Doha with an investment of $575 million. Thus, the expanding construction sector will drive the demand for compressors in the region.



The major MEA compressor market players are engaged in an intense competition to provide customers with cost-effective, optimum-quality, and technologically advanced products.



Currently, the key players include IDEX Corporation, Colfax Corporation, Man SE, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, ANEST IWATA Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Valeo SA, and Toyota Industries Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By Country

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Positive Displacement

4.1.1.1.1 Reciprocating

4.1.1.1.1.1 In-line

4.1.1.1.1.2 V Shaped

4.1.1.1.1.3 Tandem Piston

4.1.1.1.1.4 Single-acting

4.1.1.1.1.5 Double-acting

4.1.1.1.1.6 Diaphragm

4.1.1.1.2 Rotary

4.1.1.1.2.1 Screw

4.1.1.1.2.2 Vane

4.1.1.1.2.3 Lobe and Scroll

4.1.1.2 Dynamic

4.1.1.2.1 Centrifugal

4.1.1.2.2 Axial

4.1.2 By Lubrication Type

4.1.2.1 Oil-free

4.1.2.2 Oil-flooded

4.1.3 By Portability

4.1.3.1 Portable

4.1.3.2 Stationary

4.1.4 By Pressure

4.1.4.1 Ultra-low-pressure

4.1.4.2 Low-pressure

4.1.4.3 Medium-pressure

4.1.4.4 High-pressure

4.1.4.5 Hyper-pressure

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Construction

4.1.5.2 Power

4.1.5.3 Industrial Manufacturing

4.1.5.4 HVAC-R

4.1.5.5 Chemical and Cement

4.1.5.6 Oil and Gas

4.1.5.7 Automotive

4.1.5.8 Food and Beverage

4.1.5.9 Textile

4.1.5.10 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increased use of Rotary Compressors

4.3.1.2 Use of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) for compressors over gas turbines

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing demand for compressors in oil and gas industry

4.3.2.2 Growing construction market in MEA region

4.3.2.3 Growth in MEA HVAC market

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Volatility in Oil prices

4.3.3.2 High Initial Cost

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Exploration for Natural Gas

4.3.4.2 Growing food and beverage industry

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. MEA Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Positive displacement, by Type

5.1.1.1 Positive displacement, by Reciprocating Type

5.1.1.2 Positive displacement, by Rotary Type

5.1.2 Dynamic, by Type

5.2 By Lubrication Type

5.3 By Portability

5.4 By Pressure

5.5 By Application

5.6 By Country



Chapter 6. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Turkey Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. South Africa Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Sudan Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Rest of MEA Market Size and Forecast

11.1 By Type

11.1.1 Positive displacement, by Type

11.1.1.1 Positive displacement, by Reciprocating Type

11.1.1.2 Positive displacement, by Rotary Type

11.1.2 Dynamic, by Type

11.2 By Lubrication Type

11.3 By Portability

11.4 By Pressure

11.5 By Application



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.3 Recent Activities of Major Players

12.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Client Wins

12.4.4 Facility Expansions



Chapter 13. Company Profiles



General Electric Company

IDEX Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Colfax Corporation

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

Man SE

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Accudyne Industries LLC

Atlas Copco AB

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

ANEST IWATA Corporation

Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co., Ltd

MAHLE GmbH

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Valeo SA

Hanon Systems

Toyota Industries Corporation

