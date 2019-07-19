Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing: Global Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2019 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of H. Pylori bacterial infection

Increasing number of government initiatives

2) Restraints

Low diagnosis rate

Stringent regulatory norms

3) Opportunities

Emergence of home diagnostic kits

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Highlights

2.2. Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Projection

2.3. Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Test Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Test Method

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market



4. Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market by Test Type

5.1. Serology Test

5.2. Stool Antigen Test



6. Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market by Test Method

6.1. Laboratory Based Tests

6.2. Point-of-care Tests



7. Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market by End-user

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Clinics



8. Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market by Test Type

8.1.2. North America Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market by Test Method

8.1.3. North America Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.2.2. Meridian Bioscience Inc.

9.2.3. Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co. Ltd.

9.2.4. DiaSorin S.p.A.

9.2.5. Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

9.2.6. Certest Biotec S.L.

9.2.7. CorisBioconcept SPRL

9.2.8. Sekisui Diagnostics

9.2.9. Biomerica Inc.



