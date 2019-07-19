Five New Companies Pledge to Increase Employment and Job Training Opportunities for American Workers

West Columbia, SC—During U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' visit to South Carolina to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of President Donald Trump's Pledge to America's Workers, five additional companies committed to increasing employment and job training opportunities. The signing took place at Nephron Pharmaceuticals which was the first company in South Carolina to sign the pledge nearly a year ago.

"Nephron is leading by example and breaking down the silos that all too often exist between education and industry," said Secretary DeVos. "By expanding internship, apprenticeship and other on-the-job training opportunities, they are providing a pathway for students and adults alike to learn the skills necessary for in-demand jobs in our thriving economy. I was also pleased to see five additional South Carolina companies sign the Pledge today and I want to thank them for their commitment to America's workers and our future."

Since its announcement on July 19, 2018, over 250 companies and organizations have signed the pledge, contributing to nearly 10 million new education and training opportunities for students and workers over the next five years.

"Our mission is straightforward; to ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquiring the skills needed to secure and retain high paying jobs," said Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President.

The new signees today are: